Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie

CAIRO (AP) — Iranian authorities arrested one of many nation’s most famed actresses Saturday on fees of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the nation, state media mentioned.

The report by IRNA mentioned Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning film “The Salesman,” was detained every week after she made a submit on Instagram expressing solidarity with the primary man not too long ago executed for crimes allegedly dedicated through the protests.

The announcement is the newest in a collection of celeb arrests, which have included footballers, actors and influencers, in response to their open show of help for anti-government demonstrations now of their third month

In accordance with the report printed on the state media’s official Telegram channel, Alidoosti was arrested as a result of she didn’t present ’’any paperwork in keeping with her claims.″

It mentioned a number of different Iranian celebrities had additionally ″been summoned by the judiciary physique over publishing provocative content material.″ It didn’t say what number of or present additional particulars.

In her submit, the 38-year-old actress mentioned: ”His title was Mohsen Shekari. Each worldwide group who’s watching this bloodshed and never taking motion, is a shame to humanity.”

Shekari was executed Dec. 9 after being charged by an Iranian court docket with blocking a road in Tehran and attacking a member of the nation’s safety forces with a machete.

In November, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi, two different well-known Iranian actresses, had been arrested by authorities for expressing solidarity with protesters on social media. Voria Ghafouri, an Iranian soccer participant, was additionally arrested final month for ‘’insulting the nationwide soccer group and propagandizing in opposition to the federal government.” All three have been launched.

Since September, Alidoosti has brazenly expressed solidarity with protesters in at the very least three posts on Instagram. Her account, which had some 8 million followers, has been suspended.

Final Week, Iran executed a second prisoner, Majidreza Rahnavard, in reference to the protests. Rahnavard’s physique was left hanging from a building crane as a grotesque warning to others. Iranian authorities alleged Rahnavard stabbed two members of its paramilitary power.

Each Shekari and Rahnavard had been executed lower than a month after they had been charged, underscoring the velocity at which Iran now carries out demise sentences imposed for alleged crimes associated to the demonstrations. Activists say at the very least a dozen individuals have been sentenced to demise in closed-door hearings.

Iran has been rocked by protests for the reason that Sept. 16 demise of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the morality police. The protests have since morphed into one of the vital critical challenges to Iran’s theocracy put in by the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Alidoosti has beforehand criticised the Iranian authorities and its police power.

In June 2020, she was given a suspended five-month jail sentence after she criticized the police on Twitter in 2018 for assaulting a lady who had eliminated her scarf.

Not less than 495 individuals have been killed within the demonstrations amid a harsh safety crackdown, in accordance with Human Rights Activists in Iran, a bunch that has been monitoring the protests since they started. Over 18,200 individuals have been detained by authorities.

Different well-known motion pictures Alidoosti has starred in embody “The Stunning Metropolis” and “About Elly.”