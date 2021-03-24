IR Spectroscopy Market is Growing Revenue of USD 1.3 billion in 2028 with Prominent vendors- PerkinElmer Inc., Horiba Ltd., Shimadzu corporation

IR spectroscopy market is expected to grow at a CAGR% of +4%, from USD 1.0 billion in 2021 to USD 1.3 billion in 2028.

IR (Infrared) spectroscopy is a vibrational spectroscopic technique based on the absorption of infrared radiation by matters that excite vibrations of molecular bonds. It is a powerful method for investigating structural, functional, and compositional changes in biomolecules, cells, and tissues.

IR spectroscopy is used in the healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry to improve the lighting efficiency of endoscopic instruments, which are used for the removal of artery plaque, kidney stones, etc. The most significant and prevalent applications of IR spectroscopy in the healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry are imaging and illumination components of endoscopes. Flexible and rigid multifiber cables, composed of step-index fibers and graded-index imaging rods, are extensively used to visualize internal organs and tissues, which are accessible through natural openings. It is also used for remote spectrophotometry, pressure and position sensing, or scintillation counting applications.

IR Spectroscopy Market Top Leading Vendors :-

PerkinElmer Inc.

Horiba Ltd.

Shimadzu corporation

IR SPECTROSCOPY MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

Near-infrared

Mid-infrared

Far-infrared

IR SPECTROSCOPY MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

Benchtop Spectroscopes

Micro Spectroscopes

Portable Spectroscopes

Hyphenated Spectroscopes

IR SPECTROSCOPY MARKET, BY END_USER INDUSTRY

Healthcare & pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Biological Research

Environmental

Consumer Electronics

Food & Beverages

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Global IR Spectroscopy Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Policy and News

Chapter 5 Market Demand 2021-2028

Chapter 6 Market Status and Forecast 2021-2028

Chapter 7 IR Spectroscopy Market Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global IR Spectroscopy Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

