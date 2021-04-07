IR Emitter and Receiver Global Market Study Focus on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers
Infrared radiation (IR) is electromagnetic radiation (EMR) with longer wavelengths than those of visible light, and is therefore generally invisible to the human eye.IR data transmission is also employed in short-range communication among computer peripherals and personal digital assistants. These devices usually conform to standards published by IrDA, the Infrared Data Association. Remote controls and IrDA devices use infrared light-emitting diodes (LEDs) to emit infrared radiation that is focused by a plastic lens into a narrow beam. The beam is modulated, i.e. switched on and off, to prevent interference from other sources of infrared (like sunlight or artificial lighting). The receiver uses a silicon photodiode to convert the infrared radiation to an electric current. It responds only to the rapidly pulsing signal created by the transmitter, and filters out slowly changing infrared radiation from ambient light.
Leading Vendors
Texas Instruments
Excelitas Technologies
Murata Manufacturing
Honeywell
Leonardo DRS
FLIR Systems
Hamamatsu Photonics
OSRAM Opto Semiconductors
Sofradir
Vishay Intertechnology
By application
smart home appliances
audio-video instruments
Type Outline:
Short Wavelength Infrared
Medium Wavelength Infrared
Long Wavelength Infrared
Far Infrared
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of IR Emitter and Receiver Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of IR Emitter and Receiver Market by Types
4 Segmentation of IR Emitter and Receiver Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of IR Emitter and Receiver Market in Major Countries
7 North America IR Emitter and Receiver Landscape Analysis
8 Europe IR Emitter and Receiver Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific IR Emitter and Receiver Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa IR Emitter and Receiver Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others
IR Emitter and Receiver Market Intended Audience:
– IR Emitter and Receiver manufacturers
– IR Emitter and Receiver traders, distributors, and suppliers
– IR Emitter and Receiver industry associations
– Product managers, IR Emitter and Receiver industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
