IR Emitter and Receiver Global Market Study Focus on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers

Infrared radiation (IR) is electromagnetic radiation (EMR) with longer wavelengths than those of visible light, and is therefore generally invisible to the human eye.IR data transmission is also employed in short-range communication among computer peripherals and personal digital assistants. These devices usually conform to standards published by IrDA, the Infrared Data Association. Remote controls and IrDA devices use infrared light-emitting diodes (LEDs) to emit infrared radiation that is focused by a plastic lens into a narrow beam. The beam is modulated, i.e. switched on and off, to prevent interference from other sources of infrared (like sunlight or artificial lighting). The receiver uses a silicon photodiode to convert the infrared radiation to an electric current. It responds only to the rapidly pulsing signal created by the transmitter, and filters out slowly changing infrared radiation from ambient light.

FLIR Systems

Sofradir

Vishay Intertechnology

Murata Manufacturing

Honeywell

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

Excelitas Technologies

Texas Instruments

Hamamatsu Photonics

Leonardo DRS

By application

smart home appliances

audio-video instruments

Worldwide IR Emitter and Receiver Market by Type:

Short Wavelength Infrared

Medium Wavelength Infrared

Long Wavelength Infrared

Far Infrared

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of IR Emitter and Receiver Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of IR Emitter and Receiver Market by Types

4 Segmentation of IR Emitter and Receiver Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of IR Emitter and Receiver Market in Major Countries

7 North America IR Emitter and Receiver Landscape Analysis

8 Europe IR Emitter and Receiver Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific IR Emitter and Receiver Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa IR Emitter and Receiver Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Global IR Emitter and Receiver market: regional segments

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Report Key Audience

IR Emitter and Receiver manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of IR Emitter and Receiver

IR Emitter and Receiver industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, IR Emitter and Receiver industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

