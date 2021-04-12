IR Emitter and Receiver Global Market Study Focus on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers
Infrared radiation (IR) is electromagnetic radiation (EMR) with longer wavelengths than those of visible light, and is therefore generally invisible to the human eye.IR data transmission is also employed in short-range communication among computer peripherals and personal digital assistants. These devices usually conform to standards published by IrDA, the Infrared Data Association. Remote controls and IrDA devices use infrared light-emitting diodes (LEDs) to emit infrared radiation that is focused by a plastic lens into a narrow beam. The beam is modulated, i.e. switched on and off, to prevent interference from other sources of infrared (like sunlight or artificial lighting). The receiver uses a silicon photodiode to convert the infrared radiation to an electric current. It responds only to the rapidly pulsing signal created by the transmitter, and filters out slowly changing infrared radiation from ambient light.
Major Participators Landscape
FLIR Systems
Sofradir
Vishay Intertechnology
Murata Manufacturing
Honeywell
OSRAM Opto Semiconductors
Excelitas Technologies
Texas Instruments
Hamamatsu Photonics
Leonardo DRS
By application
smart home appliances
audio-video instruments
Worldwide IR Emitter and Receiver Market by Type:
Short Wavelength Infrared
Medium Wavelength Infrared
Long Wavelength Infrared
Far Infrared
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of IR Emitter and Receiver Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of IR Emitter and Receiver Market by Types
4 Segmentation of IR Emitter and Receiver Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of IR Emitter and Receiver Market in Major Countries
7 North America IR Emitter and Receiver Landscape Analysis
8 Europe IR Emitter and Receiver Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific IR Emitter and Receiver Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa IR Emitter and Receiver Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Global IR Emitter and Receiver market: regional segments
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Report Key Audience
IR Emitter and Receiver manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of IR Emitter and Receiver
IR Emitter and Receiver industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, IR Emitter and Receiver industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
IR Emitter and Receiver Report Provide:
Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in IR Emitter and Receiver market.
Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.
Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.
Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.
Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future IR Emitter and Receiver market and related industry.
