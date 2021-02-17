IR Camera Market Competitive Analysis, Size, Demand and Technology Outlook 2021 to 2026

Global “IR Camera Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the IR Camera market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the IR Camera industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The IR camera market was valued at USD 6.64 billion in 2020 and expected to reach a value of USD 10.68 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global IR Camera Market are FLIR Systems Inc., SPI Infrared, Opgal Optronics Industries Ltd., Raytheon Company, Seek Thermal, Inc., Fluke Corporation, Testo AG, HGH-Infrared, Teledyne Dalsa, DRS Technologies Inc., Optris Infrared Sensing, LLC, Xenics NV and others.

Key Market Trends

LWIR and MWIR is Expected to have Significant Growth



– LWIR and MWIR are the most used wavelengths of IR cameras for security and surveillance applications. However, there are certain applications where LWIR is more efficient than MWIR, including objects of detection that span a very wide temperature range requiring intra-scene imaging of both hot and cold objects.

– In harsh environments, where MWIR may not perform well in imaging through smoke or aerosols, LWIR is usually the chosen technology. These mainly include the firefighting and military applications.

– Also, for most of the surveillance situations (man or vehicle to be detected within ambient temperature background), there is more flux (thermal energy emitted by the targets and by the environmental background), which is not efficiently contained by the MWIR due to the lack of band availability. Such applications have also witnessed the increased adoption of LWIR.

North America Region is Expected to Have a Significant Share in the Market

– The North America region is regarded as the highest spending region for its military and defense expenditure driven by the United States. In FY 2019, the country spent over USD 717 billion for its defense activities, followed by China with USD 117 billion.

– In June 2019, the US Army mentioned of surveying for high-resolution and wide-field-of-view longwave infrared sensors to replace the Army’s fielded Driver’s Vision Enhancer (DVE) to assist on vehicles safely at night and in degraded-visibility conditions.

– Additionally, in March 2020, US-based Ratheon Co, has mentioned partnering with Quantum Imaging Inc, for acquiring a high-definition short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera for tactical imaging applications. Within this agreement of worth USD 13.5 million, Quantum Imaging will provide high-definition SWIR cameras for tactical imaging applications at Space and Airborne Systems segment. These IR cameras are designed with 10-by-10-micron pixel pitch and integral antiblooming.

– In-Line with this, in December 2019, US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command announced to partner with Polaris Sensor Technologies to develop a specialized SWIR camera. Such partnerships are expected to continue in the future and estimated to drive the market in North America.

– Government initiatives, such as Advanced Manufacturing Partnership, which has undertaken to make the industry, various universities, and the federal government invest in the emerging automation technologies, will increase the production of machine vision systems.

