iQoo U5x Launched – Check its price and features here!!

In China, the iQoo U5x has been launched. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 10W. This is iQoo’s cheapest 4G smartphone. The iQoo U5x runs Android 11-based Origin OS out of the box and has two cameras on the back. The new phone from the Chinese company comes in two different colors. It also has a 6.5-inch LCD screen and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

iQoo’s U5x costs

If you live in China, you can buy the iQoo U5x in two different RAM and storage sizes. There is a 4GB + 128GB model that costs CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,700), and there is an 8GB + 128GB model that costs CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,700). (roughly Rs. 13,100). The iQoo phone comes in two colors: Polar Blue and Star Black. It is very cheap. You don’t know for sure if it will be available in India at this point in time.

iQoo U5x specs and features

iQoo’s U5x smartphone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip. Origin OS is based on Android 11, and it comes with it out of the box. An HD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz is on the iQoo U5x. It has a 6.5-inch screen that has 1,600×720 pixels.

The iQoo U5x has two cameras on the back: a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It’s in a waterdrop-style notch at the front.

The iQoo U5x has a body made of polycarbonate. Power is on the right spine, and there is a button that doubles as a fingerprint reader. With the phone, you get two ports. One is for charging, and the other is for playing music.

The new smartphone from iQoo has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 10W. The iQoo U5x can stay on standby for up to 25.8 days. Game play is said to last up to 10 hours on a single charge.