IQF Fruits Market By Type (Citrus, Red, Berries, Tropical Fruits), End User (Confectionery & Bakery, Jams) Forecast TO 2025

The market of IQF fruits was estimated at a value of USD 1.92 Billion in 2019. IQF method involves sending the individual food items on a sort of conveyor belt into a blast chiller that freezes the item very quickly. Because the food items are separate when they go in, they stay separate after they’ve been frozen. Deep frozen vegetables are products that can be stored and used over a long period of time.

Development in cold chain logistics, increase in the number of working populations, precisely the women has resulted in increase in consumption of IQF fruits is expected to supplement the growth of the global IQF fruits market. However, risk of contamination in frozen fruits and preference to fresh fruits over frozen fruits are some of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global IQF fruits market.

Hain Celestial Group leading marketer, manufacturer and seller of organic and natural, IQF products. The global IQF Fruits market is highly competitive in nature with major players including White Wave, Hain Celestial Group, Foodnet, Welch’s Foods, Newberry International Produce Ltd., Titan Frozen Fruit, MDC Foods Ltd., General Mills, Findus Sverige AB, and others. The report covers competitive analysis on the key market share holders. The companies are focused on several expansion and growth strategies to enhance their footprint in the IQF Fruits market. Market players are also involved in value chain integration gain competitive advantage.

Report Scope:

The IQF Fruits market report scope covers the in-depth business analysis considering major market dynamics, forecast parameters, and price trends for the industry growth. The report forecasts market sizing at global, regional and country levels, providing comprehensive outlook of industry trends in each market segments and sub-segments from 2017 to 2024. The market segmentations include,

IQF Fruits Market, By Type

• Citrus Fruits

• Red Fruits & Berries

• Tropical Fruits

IQF Fruits Market, By End User

• Confectionery & Bakery

• Jams & Preserves

• Fruit-Based Beverages

• Dairy

• Others

IQF Fruits Market, By Distribution Channel

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Retail

• Online Retail

IQF Fruits Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

The report scope also includes competitive landscape covering the competitive analysis, strategy analysis and company profiles of the major market players. The companies profiled in the report include White Wave, Hain Celestial Group, Foodnet, Welch’s Foods, Newberry International Produce Ltd., Titan Frozen Fruit, MDC Foods Ltd., General Mills, Findus Sverige AB, and others. Company profiles cover company overview, product landscape, financial overview, and strategy analysis.

Report Highlights

• Global IQF Fruits market sizes from 2017 to 2024

• Market growth projections through 2024 and the resultant market forecast for 2024

• Impact of the market dynamics including market drivers, restraints and opportunities in the market size

• Key industry trends, product trends, and application trends

• Major driving/ leading segmentations, regions and countries in the global IQF Fruits market

• Competitive analysis with comprehensive company profiles of the leading industry players

• In-depth analysis on growth and expansion strategies adopted by market players and their resulting effect on market growth and competition

A three way data triangulation approach to arrive at market estimates. We use primary research, secondary research and data triangulation by top down and bottom up approach

Secondary Research:

Our research methodology involves in-depth desk research using various secondary sources. Data is gathered from association/government publications/databases, company websites, press releases, annual reports/presentations/sec filings, technical papers, journals, research papers, magazines, conferences, tradeshows, and blogs.

Key Data Points through secondary research-

Macro-economic data points

Import Export data

Identification of major market trends across various applications

Primary understanding of the industry for both the regions

Competitors analysis for the production capacities, key production sites, competitive landscape

Key customers

Production Capacity

Pricing Scenario

Cost Margin Analysis

Key Data Points through primary research-

Major factors driving the market and its end application markets

Comparative analysis and customer analysis

Regional presence

Collaborations or tie-ups

Annual Production, and sales

Profit Margins

Average Selling Price

Data Triangulation:

Data triangulation is done using top down and bottom approaches. However, to develop accurate market sizing estimations, both the methodologies are used to accurately arrive at the market size.

