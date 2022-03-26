IPL 2022 is set to kickstart from Today – Find Complete Details Here!!

There are a lot of places where you can watch the IPL live online. What will happen next? There will be a new Indian Premier League called Tata IPL 2022 because of its sponsors. The first game will be on Saturday, March 26, when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under new captain Ravindra Jadeja takes on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are two new teams in the Indian Premier League for the 15th season. They are led by KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, and they will play in the league.

There are four stadiums in Maharashtra where the group stage of the IPL 2022 will be played. They are all located in the cities of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune (Wankhede, Brabourne, DY Patil, and MCA Stadium). Even though you can’t or don’t want to be there in person, here’s how you can watch IPL 2022 from home.

In India, how can I watch the IPL 2022 online?

If you live in India, you can watch live IPL 2022 games on Disney+ and Hotstar. It costs Rs. 499 a year to get the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, which lets you watch the IPL on your phone or tablet. For people who use a lot of different kinds of cell phone services like Jio, Vi, and Airtel, there are special cricket plans that come with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile memberships. The cost of a Disney+ Hotstar Super subscription is Rs. 899 per year if you don’t want to watch IPL 2022 on your phone. It’s easy to use Super to watch IPL on your phone or TV.

You can also use it to watch it on your computer or anywhere that Disney+ or Hotstar has an app. It costs Rs. 1,499 per year and Rs. 299 per month to get the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. If you have a lot of kids, you should look into the subscription. It doesn’t give you any more advantages than Super for IPL 2022, except that it lets you watch on four screens at the same time instead of two.

How can I watch IPL 2022 games outside of India?

In the same way, as in the past, YuppTV will be broadcasting this year’s IPL season around the world. There are a lot of places where cricket fans can use their platform to watch IPL 2022 games. These places are: Australia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Japan, Afghanistan, and more Cricket fans in the United States can get ESPN+ for $6.99 (about Rs. 530) a month to watch IPL games online. If you buy the Disney Bundle, you can also get ESPN+ for free. Also, Willow TV in the United States has both live streaming and cable/satellite options for watching.

In Australia, cricket fans can choose between Fox Sports and Kayo Sports to watch their favorite game on TV. Fox Sports is usually part of TV packages that come with a TV. With no TV package, Kayo Sports might be better for fans. It has a basic package that costs AUD 25 (roughly Rs. 1,400) a month and a premium package that costs AUD 35 (roughly Rs. 2,000) a month. There is also a 14-day free trial.