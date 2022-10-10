iPhone Users Urged To Update For Important Fixes

Apple iOS 16.0.3 is launched. Apple

Apple iOS 16 is lower than a month outdated, nevertheless it’s already on to its fourth launch. Like iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2, that is an replace geared to fixing stuff not releasing new options—these will are available iOS 16.1, which can also be imminent.

The place no less than one of many updates was aimed simply at iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Professional handsets, that is for all iPhones operating iOS 16 (listing under). Right here’s tips on how to set up it and what’s within the replace.

Which iPhones can run iOS 16.0.3?

The brand new software program will run on all iPhones from iPhone 8 onwards. Particularly, that’s iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xr, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Professional, iPhone 11 Professional Max, iPhone SE second technology, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Professional, iPhone 12 Professional Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Professional, iPhone 13 Professional Max, iPhone SE, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Professional and iPhone 14 Professional Max. And breathe.

For iPads, you want iPadOS which, for the primary time, is on a special launch schedule than iOS. Keep tuned for a information to that in the end.

The way to get it

Updating could be very easy: open the Settings app on the gadget after which select Common, then Software program Replace. When you’ve clicked on Obtain and Set up, it’ll do the whole lot for you. It’s a fast replace to obtain.

What’s within the launch

Bug fixes and necessary safety updates is how Apple describes this replace.

To begin with are the updates that have an effect on the newest iPhones. Some iPhone 14 Professional and iPhone 14 Professional Max customers have been unable to obtain name notifications or app notifications. These have been delayed and even not delivered in any respect. Fixing that is key to this replace.

Additionally for iPhone 14 collection telephones, a low microphone throughout CarPlay calls has been a problem and iOS 16.0.3 is right here to kind that.

The third replace for the newest telephones solely is for the iPhone 14 Professional and iPhone 14 Professional Max fashions and pertains to the Digicam. In some cases, this has been gradual to launch or gradual to change between modes. This replace ought to present the answer.

Lastly, Mail has been crashing on launch after it has acquired what’s charmingly known as a malformed e mail. This replace is to repair that.

Battery life has been a sizzling subject for some iPhone 14 customers so, though it’s not talked about within the changelog notes, this can be one thing that’s addressed on this replace.

Apple’s changelog follows.

This replace supplies bug fixes and necessary safety updates to your iPhone together with the next:

• Incoming name and app notifications could also be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Professional and iPhone 14 Professional Max

• Low microphone quantity can happen throughout CarPlay cellphone calls on iPhone 14 fashions

• Digicam could also be gradual to launch or swap between modes on iPhone 14 Professional and iPhone 14 Professional Max

• Mail crashes on launch after receiving a malformed e mail

For info on the safety content material of Apple software program updates, please go to this web site: help.apple.com/kb/HT201222