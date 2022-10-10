iPhone 14 Pro Max Price Philippines

It has now been near a month for the reason that launch of the iPhone 14. So, in case you are from the Philippines and have been which means to get your palms on the mannequin, having an concept concerning the value level ought to allow you to make a greater resolution.

In comparison with all the opposite fashions, the iPhone 14 Professional Max is the bestseller of the lot, particularly the one with the utmost storage. The system is a holy grail amongst entrepreneurs, content material creators, and avid iPhone customers.

Nevertheless, how a lot does it value within the Philippines and what are a number of the specs price searching for?

What are the specs of the iPhone 14 Professional Max?

The iPhone 14 Professional Max encompasses a gorgeous and responsive 6.7” Liquid Retina XDR mini-display with a surprising display decision of 1248 x 2778 pixels.

In addition to that, the iPhone 14 Professional Max mannequin is powered by a Hexa-core processor with an A15 Bionic chipset that renders one of the vital highly effective consumer experiences.

It doesn’t cease there; the mannequin additionally options 6GB RAM with 128GB storage for optimum efficiency. Additionally, the iPhone mannequin runs on iOS 16 out of the field and it’s powered by the 4323 mAh li-ion battery, which performs ridiculously nicely, particularly on the subject of extended battery life.

As for digital camera settings, the iPhone 14 Professional Max comes with a 48MP rear digital camera, a 12MP front-facing digital camera with LED flash, and 3D LiDAR compatibility that permits customers to take crisp and high-quality photos and movies with none sorts of distortions.

Regarding the weight of the system, the iPhone 14 Professional Max weighs round 240 g and helps single SIM or twin SIM assist.

What’s the value of the iPhone 14 Professional Max within the Philippines?

The worth of the iPhone 14 Professional Max within the Philippines begins from ₱ 75,200 for the bottom mannequin. There’s not a lot details about those with increased storage configurations.