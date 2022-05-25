iPhone 12 Touch Screen is Not Working!! Here’s How To Fix?

Imagine you have brought a new iPhone and the screen stopped working? Sounds frightening? Indeed, it is!! So, if you are wondering how to resolve iPhone 12 screen not working issue, then keep scrolling the page to find the effective methods to get rid of the trouble.

It turns out that when your iPhone 12 is lying flat, the screen doesn’t work. You can’t open the phone until you pick it up. You can’t just swipe your finger across the screen to enter your passcode, and it won’t let you. Or maybe you first noticed the problem when using a certain app. For example, you might not be able to choose specific dates in Google Calendar, or you might have trouble typing a text message.

No matter what, you should first figure out why the touch screen on your iPhone 12 isn’t working. Then, follow the troubleshooting steps listed below in order to fix iPhone 12 screen not working issue.

iPhone 12 Screen Not Working: Possible Causes

When the touch screen on an iPhone 12 isn’t working, it can be hard to figure out what’s wrong. The processor and software in the iPhone 12 are in charge of figuring out what the touch screen says. If they don’t work right, the problem should start. Software problems are always the cause of an app screen that won’t respond or a passcode screen that takes a long time to respond.

The glass panel and digitizer make up the iPhone 12 touch screen. The glass panel is the top layer of protection, and grease, dirt, or water can damage it. The digitizer is not the glass that you touch; it is right under the glass and is what sense when you touch it. When the digitizer is broken, it won’t do anything when you touch it. This is because of a problem with the iPhone 12’s hardware, which would happen if you dropped it on the floor.

If your iPhone 12 doesn’t respond to any touch after the software problem has been fixed, it’s more likely that the hardware is broken.

Methods To Fix iPhone 12 Screen Not Working

Here’s a quick rundown of the methods to effectively fix iPhone 12 screen not working issue.

1. Force Restart Your iPhone

There may be problems with the apps you’ve installed that are causing your iPhone screen to freeze, hang, and not respond. After you force-restart your iPhone,

Press the Volume Up button and quickly let go of it or Press the Volume Down button and quickly let go of it.

Now, click and hold the side button until you see the Apple logo on a black screen. Let go of the button.

2. Check The Screen Protector

Check the case and screen protector, and if you need to, take them off the iPhone 12 before you go on to rule out stubborn software problems. Accessories may not be put on the iPhone 12 and its touchscreen in the right way, which can make the display less sensitive to touch and cause the touch screen on the iPhone 12 to stop working. Especially at the edges of the screen and near the top-notch, the touch screen doesn’t work.

The sensor on the screen can be messed up by grease and dirt, so the screen won’t respond to the user’s thumb. Just keep the screen clean and dry.

3. Check For the Software Update

The next best method to fix the iPhone screen not working issue is to check the software update. A new version of iOS that works better will make us very happy because we recommend updating iOS before any fixes are made. And most of the time, it worked out. Some users don’t update their iOS because they forgot their Apple ID login or because it’s hard in other ways.

Follow the steps below if you can’t update iOS.

1. Click “Settings.”

2. Tap “General,” then tap “Software Update.” iOS 14.6 is the most recent firmware that can be used.

Sometimes the iPhone screen won’t do anything at all, or it won’t let you touch it. In those cases, Apple’s iTunes is a great piece of software that will help you update without losing any data.

4. Run iOS Repair Troubleshooter

If none of the above solutions worked for you, it might be time to deal with the software problems that are causing the touchscreen on your iPhone 12 to stop working and freeze. The problem with the software is hard to see.

For example, some users said that the iOS 14.2.1 update didn’t fix the problem, but instead made the screen unresponsive. Most of the time, the problem is with the system or firmware, and the best way to fix it is to run iOS System Recovery on a Windows PC or Mac.

Conclusion

That concludes with the methods to fix iPhone screen not working issue. We hope you have enjoyed reading the guide and found it informative. Feel free to share it with your family and friends so they won’t get stuck in this trouble in the future.

