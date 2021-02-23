IP PBX Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | : 3CX Ltd., 8×8, AT&T Inc., Atlantech Online, Inc., Avaya Inc., BT Group, Cisco Systems Inc.

The ‘ IP PBX market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, IP PBX market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, IP PBX market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global ip pbx market is expected to grow from USD 4.90 billion 2017 to USD 13.89 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.04%.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Key Segments Studied in the Global IP PBX Market

Professional Key players: 3CX Ltd., 8×8, AT&T Inc., Atlantech Online, Inc., Avaya Inc., BT Group, Cisco Systems Inc., Mitel Networks, Patton Electronics Company, Polycom Inc., RingRoost, SMARTech Corp, Telefónica, S.A., Vonage Holdings Corp., XO Communications, LLC., and eSilicon Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of function, the global ip pbx market is studied across Bandwidth Management and Optimization, Compliance Management Services, Configuration and Change Management, Emergency Call Routing Services, Network Traffic Management, Online Charging Services, Protocol Management Services, Virtual Assistance and Support, and Virtual Deployment and Setup.

On the basis of application, the global ip pbx market is studied across Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, and Telecommunication.

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

