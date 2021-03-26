According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global IoT Sensors market is anticipated to worth USD 22,490 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 33.65% during 2019-2025. The Global IoT Sensors Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for IoT sensors in the automotive industry. It is applied to increase the safety of the vehicle, anti-lock braking systems, and airbags, and even for assistance in the parking of vehicles.

Additionally, various governments across the globe encouraged smart city projects which will demand IoT sensors application in the application in smart energy meters, parking, and traffic management, which will boost the IoT Sensors market in the upcoming year. Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is the rise in internet users along with high demand for connected and wearable devices, which are demanding real-time computing for IoT applications. Furthermore, increasing demand for IoT sensors in the healthcare industry for biosensors and implantable sensors, which reduce the cost of healthcare and provide access to better facilities, is accelerating the growth of the IoT Sensors market.

IoT Sensors Network Technology Analysis

On the basis of Network Technology, the IoT Sensors market has been segmented into Wired and Wireless. Wireless dominates the global IoT Sensors owing to the growing demand for the wireless network in mobiles devices, connected cars, and smart grids. Moreover, the rising adoption of cloud platforms which are lower installation and maintenance costs will boost the wireless market. The wired market will drive by its demand in healthcare Industry for its security, reliability, and high-speed communication.

IoT Sensors Application Type analysis

On the basis of application, the Global IoT Sensors market has been segmented into Consumer, Commercial, and Industrial. By application type, the Industrial segment will lead the market due to the rising adoption of Information technology in the automotive industry and manufacturing industry. Moreover, the increasing applications of IoT in implement predictive maintenance techniques in industrial equipment and also for monitoring their working and to avoid unscheduled downtimes in the production cycle will trigger the industrial IoT sensor market. Consumer IoT sensor market will influence by increasing demand for IoT sensor in consumer devices like mobile phones, tablet, and home appliances.

Regional analysis of IoT Sensors market

On the basis of region, the IoT Sensors market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world IoT Sensors market over the forecast period owing to the growing use of internet in various industries coupled with the rising adoption of wireless sensors and networks in industrial, automotive and transportation, healthcare, oil & gas, and consumer electronics. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to the growing demand for internet-based devices in commercial and residential spaces like home appliances.

Global IoT Sensors Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Texas Instruments , TE Connectivity, Broadcom, NXP Semiconductors , STMicroelectronics, Bosch Sensortec, TDK, Infineon Technologies, Analog Devices, Omron, Sensirion , Honeywell , Siemens , General Electric , SmartThings, Monnit , Murata Manufacturing, Sensata Technologies, Silicon Laboratories , Robert Bosch GmbH, Invensense, Inc., and Libelium are the key players in manufacturing of IoT Sensors.

