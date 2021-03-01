IoT Sensor Market to Grow Significantly at a CAGR of 24.05% by 2026 | ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, TE Connectivity, Robert Bosch GmbH, OMRON Corporation

IoT Sensor Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the IoT Sensor market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the IoT Sensor industry.

The global IoT Sensor market is expected to register a CAGR of 24.05% during the period of 2021-2026.

The new emerging applications and business models, coupled with the falling device costs, have been significantly driving the adoption of IoT, and consequently, the number of connected devices – connected cars, machines, meters, wearables, and consumer electronics. According to the Ericsson study, of the 28 billion total devices connected by 2021, close to 16 billion will be IoT devices. This robust growth is expected to be driven by the increased industry focus on deploying a connected ecosystem, and the standardization of 3GPP cellular IoT technologies.

Request for Free Sample Report @ (Special Offer: Available Flat 30% Discount for a limited time only)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592375/iot-sensor-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=21

Top Leading Companies of Global IoT Sensor Market are ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, TE Connectivity, Robert Bosch GmbH, OMRON Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., TDK Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc.

Market Overview

Automotive and Transportation Industry to Drive the Market Growth

– The automotive sector across the globe is steadily transitioning toward an autonomous era, owing to the recent business collaborations and joint ventures among automotive giants, cybersecurity providers, chip makers, and system integrators.

– This indicates the inevitable advent of highly (Level 4) and fully (Level 5) autonomous vehicles, at the earliest, by 2020. Vehicle connectivity is expected to become necessary for proper communication among vehicles for ‘decision-making’ proper assimilation and comprehension of visual, geographical, audio, and other data.

– As smart cities emerge, Car2Car connectivity and advanced fleet management are expected to emerge, thus, providing scope for IoT sensors. This has fuelled rapid innovation and adoption of intelligent sensor technology, therefore, driving the demand for IoT sensors.

– Companies, such as Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Volvo, Toyota, and Google Inc. are increasingly investing in developing smart cars with rich features that deliver safer, convenient, and comfortable driving experiences. According to a NASDAQ, driverless cars are likely to dominate the market by 2030. Moreover, DHL SmarTrucking aims to build a fleet of 10,000 IoT- enabled trucks by 2028. This is expected to boost the adoption of the IoT sensors over the forecast period.

– IoT is also bringing a massive revolution in the automotive, transportation, and logistics industries. Access to preventative maintenance, connected mobility, and real-time data access are some major factors driving IoT adoption in the studied segment. The global IoT transportation and logistics spending almost increased by an exponential rate in 2019 compared to 2015.

Competitive Landscape

– July 2020: Texas Instruments Incorporated launched the industry’s first zero-drift Hall-effect current sensors TMCS1100 and TMCS110. According to the company, the new sensors can enable the lowest drift and highest accuracy over time temperature. In contrast, they are providing reliable 3-kVrms isolation, which is especially important for AC or DC high-voltage systems such as industrial motor drives, solar inverters, energy storage equipment, and power supplies.

– March 2020: TE Connectivity acquired the majority share of First Sensor AG and now holds 71.87% share. In combining the First Sensor and TE portfolios, TE can now offer an even broader product base, including innovative, market-leading sensors, connectors, and systems plus best-in-class capabilities that supports the growth strategy of TE’s sensors business and TE Connectivity as a whole.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

─The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

─This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global IoT Sensor market to identify the potential investment pockets.

─It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the IoT Sensor market potential and gain stronger market foothold.

─Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated.

─Quantitative analysis of the IoT Sensor industry from 2015 to 2025 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

─Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592375/iot-sensor-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=21

What the report purchase provides access to :

– Report in PDF format for all License types

– Report in Excel + PDF format for Team and Corporate Licenses

– Free analyst support for 6 months

– Free report update with the Corporate User License

– 15% free customization equal to 60 analyst hours

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com