IoT Sensor Market Size Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2027 Interpreted by a New Report | Global Players – TE Connectivity, OMRON Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Honeywell

Latest added IoT Sensor Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are TE Connectivity, Robert Bosch GmbH, OMRON Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Honeywell International, TDK Corporation. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the IoT Sensor Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the IoT Sensor Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The IoT sensor market size is estimated to grow from USD 11.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 90.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 35.2% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027. The research covers the current and historic IoT sensor market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, TE Connectivity, Robert Bosch GmbH, OMRON Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., TDK Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. among others.

Objectives of Study:

To describe and forecast the IoT sensors market, in terms of value, by sensor type, network technology, vertical, and geography

To forecast the market size, in terms of value, for various segments by regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To forecast the IoT sensors market, in terms of volume

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the IoT sensors market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for various stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the IoT sensors market

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market ranking and core competencies, along with detailing the competitive landscape for the market leaders

To map the competitive intelligence based on the company profiles, key player strategies, and game-changing developments, such as product launches and developments, collaborations, and acquisitions

Target Audience:

Semiconductor companies

Embedded system companies

Consumer electronics manufacturers

Sensor manufacturers

Technology providers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Universities and research organizations

Internet identity management, privacy, and security companies

Machine-to-machine (M2M), IoT, and telecommunication companies

Government bodies

Automotive and Transportation Industry to Drive the Market Growth

The automotive sector across the globe is steadily transitioning toward an autonomous era, owing to the recent business collaborations and joint ventures among automotive giants, cybersecurity providers, chip makers, and system integrators.

This indicates the inevitable advent of highly (Level 4) and fully (Level 5) autonomous vehicles, at the earliest, by 2020. Vehicle connectivity is expected to become necessary for proper communication among vehicles for ‘decision-making’ proper assimilation and comprehension of visual, geographical, audio, and other data.

As smart cities emerge, Car2Car connectivity and advanced fleet management are expected to emerge, thus, providing scope for IoT sensors. This has fuelled rapid innovation and adoption of intelligent sensor technology, therefore, driving the demand for IoT sensors.

Companies, such as Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Volvo, Toyota, and Google Inc. are increasingly investing in developing smart cars with rich features that deliver safer, convenient, and comfortable driving experiences. According to a NASDAQ, driverless cars are likely to dominate the market by 2030. Moreover, DHL SmarTrucking aims to build a fleet of 10,000 IoT- enabled trucks by 2028. This is expected to boost the adoption of the IoT sensors over the forecast period.

IoT is also bringing a massive revolution in the automotive, transportation, and logistics industries. Access to preventative maintenance, connected mobility, and real-time data access are some major factors driving IoT adoption in the studied segment. The global IoT transportation and logistics spending almost increased by an exponential rate in 2019 compared to 2015.

The IoT has enabled many transportation organizations to map the most efficient routes, maximize fuel usage, logistics companies track-and-trace their shipments, and parking start-ups to monitor their available spots in real-time. IoT devices are deployed in traffic congestion control systems in telematics systems within motor vehicles, reservation and booking systems used by transport operators, security and surveillance systems, and remote vehicle monitoring systems.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Type

Temperature sensors

Pressure sensors

Humidity sensors

Flow sensors

Accelerometers

Magnetometers

Gyroscopes

Inertial sensors

Image sensors

Touch sensors

Proximity sensors

Acoustic sensors

Motion sensors

Occupancy sensors

CO2 sensors

Others

By Technology

Wired Network

Wireless Network

By End-Use

Consumer

Home Automation

Smart City

Wearable Electronics

Commercial

Retail

Aerospace and defense

Logistic & supply chain

Entertainment

Financial institutes

Corporate offices

Industrial

Energy

Industrial automation

Transportation

Healthcare

Smart Agriculture

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – Market Overview

Chapter 3 – Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By Product Type

Chapter 4 – Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By Matrix Type

Chapter 5 – Global IoT Sensor Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By Application

Chapter 6 – Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By End User

Chapter 7 – Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By Region

Chapter 8 – North America Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 9 – Latin America Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 10 – Western Europe Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 11 – Eastern Europe Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 12 – Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, China & South Korea Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 13 – Japan Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 14 – China Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 15 – South Korea Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 16 – MEA Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 17 – Competition Landscape, Company Share and Company Profiles

Chapter 18 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 19 – Research Methodology

