IoT Sensor market Emerging Trends and Technology 2021 to 2027- Texas Instruments Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV

IoT Sensor Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of IoT Sensor Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

The IoT sensor market was valued at USD 11.91 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 42.67 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.05% during the forecast period of 2020-2024.

There is a significant increase in the trend of automation. As sensors play the most critical role in every aspect of automation, IoT sensor market is expected to witness growth in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The major players include Texas Instruments Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc, Omron Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Scheider Electric SE, STMicroelectronics NV, and among others. The market is fragmented with several sensor manufacturers and they strive to maintain comptitive edge in the market thereby intensifying the cometition in the market.

– November 2018 – Texas Instruments launched a new family of smart sensors for use in enterprise and industrial IoT deployments. Operating at a tuning frequency of 60 to 64 GHz and millimeter wave or Extremely High Frequency (EHF) bands, these sensors are can be effectively utilized in smart warehouses, perimeter security, industrial and manufacturing applications. In addition, these can be combined with on-chip and edge computing resources to develop real-time models and analytics based on the attributes of physical environments.

– The emerging applications and business models, coupled with the falling device costs, have been instrumental in driving the adoption of IoT, and consequently the number of connected devices – connected cars, machines, meters, wearables, and consumer electronics.

– Industry 4.0 initiatives across regions like Europe, China, etc., are significant drivers of the IoT deployments, and therefore, the IoT sensors. According to Accenture, 60% of the manufacturing companies are already engaged in IoT projects, and more than 30% of them are at an early stage of deployment.

– Also, smart city initiatives are also instrumental in driving the demand for IoT sensors. Singapore has already implemented a sensor-based Elderly Monitoring System that helps office working family members to receive alerts when the health condition of their home living elderly parents or dependents deteriorates or exhibits abnormal behaviors.

– STANLEY Healthcare has outfitted over 5,000 hospital and healthcare systems with IoT solutions, to enhance business and improve many vital services provided at the facilities.

– Gowever, the major challenge will be the implementation time and costs. Since for an organization to adapt to IoT, it has to have smart devices, smart sensors embedded in, which will cost too much and difficult to implement.

Scope of the Report



Internet of things is a network of objects/devices, which are surrounded by sensors, network connectivity, and software to exchange and collect data. Their applications are in healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, and others.

Key Market Trends:

– The automotive sector is steadily transitioning toward the autonomous era, owing to the recent business collaborations and joint ventures among automotive giants, cybersecurity providers, chip makers, and system integrators.

– The vehicle connectivity is expected to become indispensable in the future, for proper communication among vehicles for decision-making, proper assimilation, and comprehension of visual, geographical, audio, and other data.

– Companies, such as Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Volvo, Toyota, and Google Inc. are increasingly investing to develop smart cars with rich features that deliver safer, convenient, and comfortable driving experiences. According to a NASDAQ, driverless cars are likely to dominate the market by 2030.

– Thus, connected cars are moving IoT sensors, that provide a vast amount of data about performance, maintenance, driver behavior, and more, transforming not only the way we drive, but also how we buy and maintain cars, and how automakers sell them.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

