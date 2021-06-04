IoT Sensor Market 2021-2027 Record-Breaking Rise | TE Connectivity, OMRON Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Honeywell

The IoT Sensor Market is expected to grow from USD XX billion in 2020 to USD 29.6 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.6% during 2021–2027.

The IoT Sensor Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity is segmented by key regions. Key players in the study include TE Connectivity, Robert Bosch GmbH, OMRON Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Honeywell International, TDK Corporation.

This report studies the IoT Sensor Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the IoT Sensor Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Increasing use of sensors in IoT applications due to cost and size reduction, and technological advancement, and Introduction of 3GPP Release 13 and Release 14 specifications are the key factors driving the growth of the IoT sensors market. The Growth of Internet penetration rate and High demand for connected and wearables devices are factors propelling the growth of the IoT sensors market.

COVID-19 impact on the IoT Sensors market

The outbreak and the spread of the COVID-19 have severely impacted the growth of the IoT sensors market across the world. The global sales of IoT sensors for key industrial and commercial verticals declined by 10–15% in the fiscal year 2020 owing to the progression of the virus in different parts of the world. The decline in the number of new industrial projects, temporary shutdowns of production facilities, and reduction in crude oil prices are some factors that hampered the growth of the IoT sensors market. The short-term supply chain disruptions also affected the market growth in the key regions. The COVID-19 has severely impacted the global industrial sector owing to the shutting down of a number of production facilities across the world. The global demand for IoT sensors used in commercial applications declined further in the fiscal year 2020.

Market Dynamics

DRIVERS: Increasing use of sensors in IoT applications due to cost and size reduction, and technological advancements

Owing to the rapid reduction in the sensor size and high adoption of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology, sensors are finding applications in automotive, healthcare, and consumer products. This has played a major role in the growth of the overall sensors market. During the last 5 years, smaller sensors have rapidly been deployed in devices such as smartphones, drones, wearables, and robots.

RESTRAINTS: Data security concerns

Although IoT has a huge potential, there are concerns regarding data privacy and security associated with IoT devices. The IoT is entirely data-driven. IoT-enabled devices and sensors generate a huge volume of data per second. Companies and organizations use various sensors to monitor this data and make decisions based on the data. As they depend more on machine-generated data for real-time business processes, it is necessary to ensure the authenticity of the data and security, resilience, and reliability of the devices that collect data. As IoT connects numerous devices, it provides more decentralized entry points for malware. If IoT devices are poorly secured, then cyber attackers may use them as entry points to cause harm to other devices in the network.

OPPORTUNITIES: Supportive government initiatives and funding for IoT projects

Governments worldwide are supporting and funding IoT-related innovations, as the government sector is likely to be one of the largest potential customers of IoT. Governments are looking for improvements and innovations in key areas such as smart traffic management systems, energy conservation through smart meters, and security system improvements through smart cameras. Moreover, governments are funding new IoT research projects for the development of smart cities. This support is expected to play a crucial role in the growth of the IoT in the next few years.

CHALLENGES: Social distancing and supply chain disruption due to COVID-19 restricted growth of market in the first half of 2020

Social distancing is a precautionary and mandatory measure being followed to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. During the early days of the outbreak, manufacturing plants were also following this precaution to restrict the number of workers on the shop floor. This resulted in reducing the manufacturing operations and capacity. Some companies had completely stopped the manufacturing operations, which disrupted the supply chain. Social distancing was also being observed in other parts of the manufacturing ecosystem, including transportation. Supplying essential manufacturing components and raw materials to regions that were under complete lockdown became difficult. This further brought the commercial activities to a standstill, thereby negatively affecting the market’s growth, especially in the manufacturing sector.

Pressure sensor is likely to be the largest contributor in the IoT sensors market during the forecast period

The market for pressure sensors is largely driven by increased concerns regarding safety, comfort levels, and reduction in automobile emissions. The regulatory mandates requiring the compulsory installation of onboard diagnostics to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will further lead to growth in demand for pressure sensors. Additionally, the application of pressure sensors in autonomous cars would present several growth opportunities to players operating in the pressure sensor market.

Wireless network technology to account for the largest market size in 2020

The growing demand for wireless data from mobile devices, connected cars, and smart grids, among others, is creating the need for a more robust internet connection. Further, the proliferation of mobile devices and the rapidly increasing adoption of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) concept as well as IoT within enterprises is expected to drive the growth of the market for wireless network technology. The upcoming 5G mobile technology is expected to provide much faster internet connectivity and coverage, which would also boost the market for wireless network technology.

The IoT sensors market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR amongst all regions during the forecast period. The market in this region has been studied for India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of APAC. APAC is a key market for consumer devices and appliances, automobiles, and healthcare products. This region has become a global focal point for large investments and business expansions.

In 2019, the IoT sensors market was dominated by Texas Instrument (US), TE Connectivity(Switzerland), Broadcom(US), NXP Semiconductors(Netherlands), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Bosch Sensortec (Germany), TDK (Invensense)(Japna), Infineon Technologies(Germany), Analog Devices(US), and Omron(Japan). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as product launches, expansions, acquisition, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships to achieve growth in IoT sensors market from 2017 to 2020, which helped them to strengthen their product portfolio and broaden their customer base.

Scope of the Report:

This report categorizes the IoT sensors market based on the sensor type, Network Technology, Vertical, and region.

By Sensor Type

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Flow Sensor

Accelerometer

Magnetometer

Gyroscope

Inertial Sensor

Image Sensor

Touch Sensor

Proximity Sensor

Acoustic Sensor

Motion Sensor

Occupancy Sensor

CO2 Sensor

Others (Light sensor, and Radar sensor)

By Network Technology

Wired KNX LonWorks Ethernet MODBUS DALI

Wireless Wi-Fi Bluetooth Smart Wi-Fi Bluetooth Smart Bluetooth Smart / Ant+ Bluetooth 5

ZIGBEE

Z-WAVE

NFC

RFID

ENOCEAN

THREAD

GLoWPAN

WIRELESS-HART

Frocess field bus

DECT-ULE

Others (ANT+, ISA100, GPS, Sub-Gig, and Cellular)

By Vertical

Consumer Home automation Smart Cities Wearable Electronics

Commercial Retail Aerospace and Defense Logistics and supply chain Entertainment Financial Institutes Corporate Offices

Industrial Energy Industrial Automation Transportation Healthcare Smart Agriculture

Geographic Analysis North America Europe APAC RoW



Recent Developments

In July 2020, Texas Instruments launched the industry’s first zero-drift Hall-effect current sensors. The TMCS1100 and TMCS1101 enable the lowest drift and highest accuracy over time and temperature while providing reliable 3-kVrms isolation, which is especially important for AC or DC high-voltage systems, such as industrial motor drives, solar inverters, energy storage equipment, and power supplies.

In June 2020, TE Connectivity launched LVDT position sensors. These sensors offer standard and custom solutions based on hydraulic application requirements of ICT off-highway equipment and industrial machine tools.

In December 2019, NXP Semiconductors announced the acquisition of the wireless connectivity assets from Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL).

In May 2018, STMicroelectronics launched high-accuracy MEMS sensors with 10-year life for advanced industrial sensing. IIS3DHHC is the first sensor in this category with a 3-axis accelerometer optimized for high measurement resolution and stability.

