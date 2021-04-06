IoT Professional Services Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Accenture, Atos, IBM, Cognizant, DXC Technology, Deloitte and more.

IoT Professional Services Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2026.

The IoT Professional Services market size is projected to grow from USD 98.8 billion in 2020 to USD 149.9 billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the IoT Professional Services Market:

Accenture plc (Accenture)

Atos SE (Atos)

IBM Corporation (IBM)

Cognizant (Cognizant)

DXC Technology (DXC Technology)

Deloitte (Deloitte)

Capgemini (Capgemini)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

NTT DATA Corporation (NTT DATA)

Infosys (Infosys)

AT&T Inc. (AT&T)

Wipro Limited (Wipro)

Happiest Minds (Happiest Minds)

Mindtree (Mindtree)

General Electric (GE)

Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell)

Oracle Corporation (Oracle)

HCL Technologies (HCL)

Virtusa Corporation (Virtusa)

Vodafone Group plc (Vodafone)

Tech Mahindra (Tech Mahindra)

Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY)

Prodapt Solutions Private Limited (Prodapt)

Unisys Corporation (Unisys)

Siemens Advanta Consulting (Siemens Advanta Consulting)

ORBCOMM (ORBCOMM)

“Based on IoT infrastructure services, cloud services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Cloud services include network, infrastructure, or business application services offered through the cloud. These services integrate devices and solutions with the cloud to streamline various business processes of organizations. Cloud services ensure increased data security, enable easy data management, and are highly customer-centric. These services offer connectivity features, management features, security features, and engagement features.

“Based on organization size, large enterprises segment is expected to lead the IoT professional services market during the forecast period”

The large enterprises segment uses the IoT professional services platform to ensure efficient deployment, integration, and management of IoT devices for business processes. Large enterprises are early adopters of IoT professional services. The adoption of IoT professional services in large enterprises is said to be higher as compared to SMEs.

“Based on deployment type, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Several organizations prefer cloud-deployed IoT professional services, as it offers scalability and agility in organizations and provides more functions than on-premises IoT professional services at an affordable cost. With rapid advancements in cloud technology, organizations are inclined toward implementing cost-effective cloud-based solutions.

“Based on application, the smart transport and logistics segment is expected to lead the IoT Professional Services market during the forecast period”

Smart transport and logistics involve the integration of advanced technologies with the existing transportation and logistics infrastructure to deliver real-time online information related to traffic flow, asset tracking, and passengers/commuters.

“Based on service type, the IoT consulting service segment is expected to lead the IoT professional services market during the forecast period”

The IoT consulting services help in refining business processes of organizations and are used for formulating different strategies, developing use cases, planning roadmaps, assessing technologies, and framing IoT architectures. Providers of IoT consulting services ensure the development and implementation of the appropriate IoT applications and architecture in organizations.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction To Covid-19

1.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 1 Covid-19: Global Propagation

Figure 2 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

1.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 3 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

1.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact—Scenario Assessment

Figure 4 Criteria Impacting Global Economy

Figure 5 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of Global Economy

1.4 Objectives Of The Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.5.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.6 Market Scope

1.6.1 Market Segmentation

1.6.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.7 Currency

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2017–2020

1.8 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 6 Global Iot Professional Services Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

Figure 7 Breakup Of Primary Interviews: By Company, Designation, And Region

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

Figure 8 Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

Figure 9 Research Methodology: Approach

Figure 10 Market Size Estimation Methodology─ Approach 1 (Supply Side): Revenue Of Different Iot Professional Service Types In Iot Professional Services Market

Figure 11 Market Size Estimation Methodology ─ Approach 1 Bottom-Up (Supply Side): Collective Revenue Of Iot Professional Service Types In Market

Figure 12 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 2—Bottom-Up (Demand Side)

2.4 Market Forecast

Table 2 Factor Analysis

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

2.6 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 13 Iot Professional Services Market Size, 2020–2026

Figure 14 Iot Consulting Services Segment To Lead Market During Forecast Period

Figure 15 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises Segment To Show High Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Figure 16 On-Premises Segment To Show High Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Figure 17 Smart Transport And Logistics Segment To Lead Market In 2020

Figure 18 Growing Segments In Market, 2020–2026

Figure 19 Market: Regional Snapshot

4 Premium Insights

…CONTINUED

