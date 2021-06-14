IoT Node and Gateway Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in IoT Node and Gateway Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and IoT Node and Gateway industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, IoT Node and Gateway Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

IoT node and gateway market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 17.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 4,084.06 million by 2027. Increasing usage connected devices and wireless networking technologies in the end-use industries is driving the market growth.

The rising government initiatives for promoting IoT platform and devices ; rising construction of smart cities are factor attributes for propelling the demand for the IoT node gateway in the coming future.

This IoT node and gateway market report provides details of market share, new developments, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global IoT Node and Gateway Market Scope and Market Size

IoT node and gateway market is segmented on the basis of component, connectivity and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on component, the IoT node and gateway market is segmented into sensors, processors, connectivity IC, logic devices and memory devices. Sensors accounted largest market share is due to the growing demand for wireless devices among the consumers. Moreover, the growing construction of smart cities project in the emerging economies has resulted in boosting the demand for the sensors.

Based on connectivity, the market is segmented into ethernet, Wi-Fi, bluetooth, zigbee, z-wave and others. The growing demand of high speed network and easy installation has increased the demand for the ethernet.

Based on industry, the market is segmented into wearable devices, consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive & transportation, industrial, building automation, retail, aerospace & defense, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), oil and gas, agriculture and others. Wearable devices segment is dominating the market is due to the growing demand of connected devices and rising industrial automation has increase the demand for the wearable devices.

IoT Node and Gateway Market Country Level Analysis

IoT node and gateway market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, component, connectivity and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in IoT node and gateway market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The U.S accounted largest market share due to the growing demand of smart appliances among consumers and rising initiative from the tech –giants towards boosting IoT- infrastructure has result in increasing demand for the sensors. Similarly, the U.K accounted largest market share for the sensor due to the rising industrial automation among the countries significantly drives the demand for the sensors. However, China accounted largest market share for the sensor due to the growing construction of smart city project has increased the demand for the installation of wireless solutions which has increase demand for the sensor in China.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rising Digitalization and Rising IoT Spending

IoT node and gateway market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in IoT node and gateway and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the IoT node and gateway market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and IoT Node and Gateway Market Share Analysis

IoT node and gateway market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to IoT node and gateway market.

The major players covered in the report are Dell, EUROTECH, NXP Semiconductors, Cisco, Advantech Co., Ltd., AAEON, ADLINK Technology Inc., ARM LIMITED, Cradlepoint, Inc, Embitel, Helium Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Intel Corporation, Lantronix, Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NEXCOM International Co., Ltd, Samsara Networks, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, TE Connectivity, and VOLANSYS Technologies among other global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of IoT node and gateway market.

For instance,

In August 2018, Dell had launched new product division named as IoT solutions. The role of this IoT solutions is to support and secure IoT and edge computing in the global level. This factor resultant in boosting company product portfolio which increases customer base for the company.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation by improving their offering for IoT node and gateway.

Major Highlights of IoT Node and Gateway market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on IoT Node and Gateway market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the IoT Node and Gateway market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in IoT Node and Gateway market.

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

