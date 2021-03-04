IoT Middleware Market Size, Status, Precise Outlook 2021 To 2026

The Global IoT Middleware Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The market for IoT middleware was valued at USD 7.71billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 22.36 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 19.72% over the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

Top Companies in the Global IoT Middleware Market are Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corp. (Red Hat Inc.), Oracle Corporation, ClearBlade Inc., PTC Inc., Arrayent Inc., Axiros GmbH, Davra Networks, Amazon Web Services Inc., Bosch.IO GmbH, MuleSoft LLC (Salesforce Company) and Other

Industry News and Updates:

– In March 2020 – Oracle Corporation led the release of Java 14, which is the result of industry-wide development involving open review, week builds, and extensive collaboration between Oracle engineers and members of the Java developer community via OpenJDK community and Java Community Process.

– In March 2020 – Kerlink, a provider of solutions dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT), and ZENNER IoT Solutions GmbH, a LoRaWAN system integrator and solution provider in Germany, collaborated on the most massive LoRaWAN deployment in the country.

Key Market Trends

Manufacturing Expected to Have the High Potential Growth

– Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT) are at the center of new technological approaches, development, and production. The growing acceptance of industrial 4.0 has buoyed IoT in manufacturing. The increasing number of machines to machine connections and the growing need for factory efficiency on the floor and the field. The role of IoT has been significant particular for manufacturing companies that have adopted automated solutions.

– IoT Middleware can implement IoT-based virtual manufacturing applications as well as IoT-based factory automation, which is encouraging manufacturers to deploy IoT devices in key manufacturing establishments.

– Another factor driving the market growth is the advantage of IoT in attaining informed manufacturing. IoT middleware enables four essential elements of manufacturing Products, People, Processes, and Infrastructure to work seamlessly.

– Innovations by companies are also helping shape the competitive landscape. For instance, in September 2019, Hitachi Vantara released Lumada Manufacturing Insights, a suite of Industrial IoT solutions that empower the manufacturing industry to achieve transformative outcomes from data-driven insights. It uses AI and machine learning to optimize machine production.

– Also, a significant consideration while aiming for the manufacturing industry is the promotion of flexibility through open architectures that support customization and streamlined software upgrades across multiple devices. Therefore, this segment is expected to benefit from the rapid emergence of Open-source IoT middleware developments.

North America Holds Major Share

– North America is expected to be a prominent market due to the growing role of IoT among the significant revenue-generating end-user industries of the region, driven by the deployment of connected cars, smart energy projects, home automation, and focus on smart manufacturing. The US and Canada are the early adopters of technologies, such as Big Data, IoT, and mobility, and it creates significant growth opportunities for the IoT middleware market.

– The United States is on the verge of the fourth industrial revolution. Data is being used on a large scale for production while integrating it with a wide variety of manufacturing systems throughout the supply chain. Therefore, the emergence of information technology and the increased usage of IoT across a wide range of manufacturing, industrial, and automotive applications, have added a new dimension to conducting business operations.

– Manufacturers in the region rely on IIoT platforms for general process optimization, dashboards and visualization, and condition monitoring. SMEs are becoming increasingly flexible in incorporating new technologies with their existing systems, whereas large manufacturers have massive budgets for digitization.

– Another significant driver is the prevalence of an environment of increasing input, labor cost, and competition from the large global manufacturers, which is expected to attract investment in technologies such as IoT to remain competitive and maintain the operating margins.

Highlights of the IoT Middleware Market Report:

Detailed overview of IoT Middleware Market

Market Changing IoT Middleware market dynamics of the industry

market dynamics of the industry In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected IoT Middleware market size in terms of volume and value

market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of IoT Middleware Market

Market Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Finally, IoT Middleware Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. IoT Middleware industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

