IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Size, Share, Application With Growth And Business Strategies Forecast

Nortek announced the acquisition of IntelliVision in May 2018 which will help the company to create an IoT bridge which will connect residential, commercials, retail, and public safety sector. IntelliVision’s acquisition now guarantees Nortek’s venture into advanced video analytics which provide smart business with a subsequent stake in the rapidly growing Smart Cities space for both security and smart home monitoring.

IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Key Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Microsoft, IBM, NEC Corporation, ThroughTek Co., Ltd, Iskratel, Securens, SmartCone Technologies Inc., KOVA Corporation, ESRI, Cradlepoint, Inc., ENDEAVOUR TECHNOLOGY, X-Systems, West Corporation, Carbyne, Star Controls, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc. , Sierra Wireless , Telit, Nokia and others.

IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Analysis:

Global IOT (internet of things) for public safety market is projected to register a CAGR of 15.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers: Global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Industry Insights

Segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market, By Region

Chapter 5: IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

