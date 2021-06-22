IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Rapid Growth at Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Microsoft, IBM, NEC Corporation, ThroughTek Co., Ltd

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research study on Global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2021 Impact on Global Market leaders and emerging players.

Global IOT (internet of things) for public safety market is projected to register a CAGR of 15.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation:

Key Players: Some of the major players operating in this market are Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Microsoft, IBM, NEC Corporation, ThroughTek Co., Ltd, Iskratel, Securens, SmartCone Technologies Inc., KOVA Corporation, ESRI, Cradlepoint, Inc., ENDEAVOUR TECHNOLOGY, X-Systems, West Corporation, Carbyne, Star Controls, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc. , Sierra Wireless , Telit, Nokia and others.

