IoT Integration Market | Latest Report With Analysis, Future Growth Rate And Industry Forecast By 2020-2027

IoT Integration Market Statistics: 2026

Advancements in the IoT technology and wearable devices have led to the increase in the BYOD culture in organizations and remote workplace management. Further, need for data consistency in enterprises drive the growth of the market. In addition, extension in partnership agreement of IoT vendors and growing use of API approach for integration in organizations fuels the growth of the market. However, user’s safety and security concerns and lack of standards of interconnectivity and interoperability hampers the IoT integration market growth. Furthermore, API integration in various organization and the rise of adoption of IPAAS are anticipated to provide the major opportunities in the IoT integration market.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals, or people that are is with a unique identifier with the ability to transfer data over a network without any human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. IoT integration refers to the services that are provided by the vendors for efficient functioning of IoT devices. Different companies are moving more toward cloud-based integration systems to bring digital transformation, which enables rapid growth of the IoT integration market. Integration is useful to capture data from smart devices and move it into business applications to automate processes and apply analytics for insights. IoT integration has capabilities that matches competitive scenarios, which are constantly changing industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, energy, retail, and hospitality. IoT integration market opportunities can be attributed by aligning management strategy within organizational strategies.

The IoT integration market is segmented into component, services, organization size, application, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into solution and service. By services, it is classified into advisory services, application management services, database & block storage management services, device & platform management services, infrastructure & workload management services, network protocol management services, service provisioning & directory management services, system design & architecture services, testing services, and third-party API management services. As per organization size, the IoT integration market is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By application, it is classified into energy & utilities, industrial manufacturing & automation, smart building & home automation, smart healthcare, smart retail, smart transportation, and logistics & telematics. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the IoT integration market analysis are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, IBM Corporation, NTT Data Corporation, ATOS SE, Dell Technologies Inc, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Intel Corporation, Wipro Limited, Fujitsu Ltd, and Accenture PLC. Current and future IoT integration market trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global IoT integration market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the IoT integration market share is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the IoT integration industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Component

Solution

Services

By Services

Advisory Services

Application Management Services

Database & Block Storage Management Services

Device & Platform Management Services

Infrastructure & Workload Management Services

Network Protocol Management Services

Service Provisioning & Directory Management Services

System Design & Architecture Services

Testing Services

Third Party API Management Services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Application

Energy & Utilities

Industrial Manufacturing & Automation

Smart Building & Home Automation

Smart Healthcare

Smart Retail

Smart Transportation, Logistics & Telematics

