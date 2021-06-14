IoT Integration Market is Booming with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies IBM Corporation, NTT Data Corporation, Wipro Limited, Capgemini SE, Cognizant, Market Growth, Forecast To 2028

Global IoT Integration Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2020-2028. The Insight Partners provides you global research analysis on “IoT Integration Market ” and forecasts to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the IoT Integration Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2028.

According to the study, the demand for IoT Integration is expected to expand more aggressively during the forecast period and with a higher revenue share. The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the IoT Integration Market . The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the IoT Integration Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. Accenture plc

2. Atos SE

3. Capgemini SE

4. Cognizant

5. DXC Technology

6. Fujitsu Limited

7. IBM Corporation

8. NTT Data Corporation

9. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

10. Wipro Limited

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the IoT Integration Market . Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the IoT Integration Market segments and regions.

The research on the IoT Integration Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the IoT Integration Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics. This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the IoT Integration Market .

IoT Integration Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Market Segmentation:

The global IoT integration market is segmented on the basis of service, enterprise size, end-user. On the basis of service the market is segmented as device and platform management services, application management services, advisory services, system design and architecture, testing services, service provisioning and directory management, third party API management services, database and block storage management services, network management services, infrastructure and workload management services. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as SMEs, large enterprises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as smart building and home automation, smart healthcare, energy and utilities, industrial manufacturing and automation, smart retail, smart transportation, logistics and telematics.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. IoT Integration Market Landscape

5. IoT Integration Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. IoT Integration Market – Global Market Analysis

7. IoT Integration Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2028 – Deployment

8. IoT Integration Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2028 – Enterprise Size

9. IoT Integration Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2028 – End-User

10.IoT Integration Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2028 – Geographical Analysis

11. Industry Landscape

12. Retail Management System Software Market, Key Company Profiles

13. Appendix

