IoT Insurance Market Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Others) and Application (Automotive, Transportation & Logistics, Report: Growth Rate by Application, Manufacturers and Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

The global IoT insurance market size was valued at $8.63 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $304.31 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 57.1% from 2020 to 2027.IoT in insurance refers to use of IoT devices by insurance companies to collect, transmit, and sharing critical data of insurers. In addition, IoT devices help insurance service providers to improve their understanding related to risk management as well as to improve productivity of employees and organizations. Furthermore, it provides different benefits to end users, which include improved claim management service, immediate risk management service, and reduce operating cost of organization during claim settlement management services.

The key factors that drive the growth of the global IoT insurance market trends include rise in adoption of IoT product among business to receive data from a variety of sources and increase in adoption of telematics device among automotive and transportation sectors are some the important factors that boost the IoT insurance market across the globe. In addition, increase in investments by insurance companies in IoT technology to improve their operational efficiency propels growth of the global market. However, security and privacy issues of customer’s personal information and lack of skills among workers for using IoT devices are restricting the IoT insurance market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of advance technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence among the insurance industry is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the global IoT insurance market during the forecast period.

The property and casualty (P&C) insurance segment dominated the IoT insurance industry in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to rise in use of connected and telematics device among automotive and travelling industries and rapid adoption of IoT technology among the P&C insurance service providers for upsurging their revenue opportunity. Furthermore, life & health insurance is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of internet connected medical devices such as smartwatches, smartphones, and fitness trackers which are used constantly to collect user data and track their behavior or lifestyle is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for expansion of the global market.Growth in awareness regarding IoT technology owing to its numerous benefits such as scalability, flexibility, security, and recovery are some of the major factors that are expected to drive adoption of IoT products among developed and developing economies. In addition, several insurance organizations are inclined toward integrated customization services, which has increased adoption of IoT product across the globe.Moreover, rise in demand for IoT products among developing nations, owing to rise in connected devices among healthcare and automotive industries, which propels growth of the market. Furthermore, leading technological innovators, especially cloud service providers are striving to innovate APIs that help insurance companies integrate workloads and applications into cloud with ease. Several market players have introduced new APIs in developing nations of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA to increase their market value and to surge their revenue opportunities, which drives growth of the market.

