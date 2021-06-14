IoT Insurance Market Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Industry Forecasts to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in IoT Insurance Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and IoT Insurance industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, IoT Insurance Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global IoT Insurance Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.69 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 324.94 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 65.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. this rise in market value can be attributed to improvement in the insurance model as well as start-ups.

Internet of Things (IoT) insurance has transformed the insurance industry as it allows customer with range of products offering, accessing options. It enhances the customer relationships, gets a precise understanding about their customer along with their changing needs. Thus, as results improves the insurance model and grows the demand for new technologies related to it.

Market Drivers:

There is improvement in the insurance model as well as startups is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

There is rise in adoption in both developed and developing economy is also driving the market.

There is increase in demand regarding value added services and cloud platform startups is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Restraints:

Risk of data privacy is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global IoT Insurance Market

By Type

Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance

Health Insurance

Life Insurance

Others Warranty Insurance Farmers Insurance Cyber Insurance Pet Insurance Savings and Investments Insurance Pension Insurance



By Application

Automotive and Transportation Connected Cars Fleet Management Insurance Telematics Stolen Vehicle Recovery Supply Chain Optimization and Inventory Management Logistic and Navigation

Home and Commercial Buildings Connected Home Security and Emergency Proactive Loss Prevention

Life and Health Patient Health Monitoring Connected Healthcare Lifestyle and Fitness Monitoring

Business and Enterprise Profile Authentication and Verification Business-Specific Risks and Fraud Mitigation Workforce Management

Consumer Electronics and Industrial Machines Product Based Diagnostics Warranty Management

Travel Situational Awareness

Agriculture Livestock Monitoring Climate Monitoring and Forecasting



By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019 Roost announced that they will be joining the IoT Insurance Observatory member group. Roost, a leader in Home Telematics for property insurance carrier. Focus of this collaboration is to consider smart home one of the most relevant opportunities to leverage the IoT data within insurance.

In sep 2018, Munich acquired Relayr. Relayr is Internet of Things (IoT) startup whose middleware platform is geared towards helping industrial companies unlock data insights from their existing machinery and production line. This acquisition will improve insurance claim of Munich Re

Competitive Analysis

Global IoT Insurance market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IoT Insurance market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific,South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in IoT Insurance market are as Google Inc. (U.S.), Lemonade Inc. (U.S.) SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S), Zonoff Inc. (U.S.), Accenture PLC (Ireland), LexisNexis (U.S.), Capgemini (France), Hippo Insurance(U.S.), Lemonade Inc.(U.S.) Microsoft inc. (US). Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland). Berkshire Hathaway Inc.(US), Allianz (Germany), Concirrus(UK), Genpact(US) and others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive IoT Insurance report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global IoT Insurance market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of IoT Insurance market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on IoT Insurance market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the IoT Insurance market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in IoT Insurance market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

