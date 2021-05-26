IoT in Transportation Market Forecast to 2028 – Alcatel-Lucent, ATandT Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Denso Corporation, Garmin International Inc., General Electric, IBM Corporation, Thales Group

Global IoT in Transportation Industry detailed study that helps to provide answers and relevant questions with respect to the Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities. It helps identify each of the prominent hurdle to Growth, apart from identifying the trends of IoT in Transportation market.

The rising adoption of IoT across transportation sector globally has led to the incorporation of various tools along with associated services which ease the transport management through traffic congestion control system; reservation; automotive telematics; toll & ticketing systems; remote monitoring; security and surveillance system; and others. Thus, creating lucrative opportunities for the IoT in Transportation market in the forecast period.

The extended connectivity and enhanced internet penetration is driving the growth of the IoT in Transportation market. However, high costs associated with the implementation of this system across enterprises may restrain the growth of the IoT in Transportation market. Furthermore, rise in demand for technological upgrade in the transportation sector is anticipated to create market opportunities for the IoT in Transportation market during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the IoT in Transportation Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from IoT in Transportation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for IoT in Transportation market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market :

Alcatel-Lucent

ATandT Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Denso Corporation

Garmin International Inc.

General Electric

IBM Corporation

Thales Group

TomTom N.V.

Verizon Communications Inc.

The global IoT in Transportation Market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as hosted, on-premise, hybrid. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as consumer and retail, oil and gas, industrial and manufacturing, energy and mining, aerospace and defense, construction, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, food and beverages, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting IoT in Transportation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global IoT in Transportation Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IoT in Transportation market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2028 for overall IoT in Transportation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the IoT in Transportation Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the IoT in Transportation Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of IoT in Transportation Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global IoT in Transportation Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

