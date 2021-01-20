IoT in Manufacturing Market Size Key Trends Challenges, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2027
Global IoT in manufacturing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 30.57% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to growing adoption of innovative technologies and the increasing focus of companies in research and development activities.
Market Definition: Global IoT in Manufacturing Market
IoT refers to the expansion of internet connectivity to other physical devices and daily use objects which can be remotely monitored and controlled. It has the ability to transfer data over a network without any intervention or need of human. IoT in manufacturing can help business to create a new business opportunity for manufacturing. It helps in management of asset, workforce and inventory in an organization.
Market Drivers:
- Introduction of latest communication technology, is driving the growth of the market
- Surge in the need of centralized monitoring system and predictive maintenance of the manufacturing infrastructure, drives the market growth
- Rise in the adoption of the cloud environment, is driving the market growth
- Introduction of data analytics and data processing, is driving the growth of the market
- Demand driven supply chain and connected logistics, is fueling the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Lack of standards for interconnectivity and interoperability, is hampering the growth of the market
- Data Security and privacy concerns, is hindering the market growth
- Risk of shadow IT, is restraining the market growth
Segmentation: Global IoT in Manufacturing Market
By Software
- Application Security Software
- Device Management
- Device Provisioning and Authentication
- Device Configuration Management
- Monitoring and Troubleshooting
- Data Management and Analytics Software
- Data Integration
- Data Security
- Data Migration
- Data Analytics and Visualization
- Metadata Management
- Data Governance
- Data Orchestration
- Monitoring Software
- Central Monitoring System
- Video Analytics and Events
- Network Management
- Network Bandwidth Management
- Network Security Management
- Network Performance Monitoring and Management
- Network Configuration Management
- Smart Surveillance
- Others
By Connectivity
- Satellite Network
- Cellular Network
- RFID
- NFC
- Wi-Fi
By Services
- Managed Services
- Infrastructure management Services
- Security Management Services
- Network management Services
- Data Management Services
- Device Management Services
- Professional Services
- IoT Consulting Services
- Technology Consulting Services
- Business Consulting Services
- Operational Consulting Services
- IoT Infrastructure Services
- Network Services
- Deployment Services
- Cloud Services
- System Designing and Integration Service
- Platform Development and Integration Services
- Mobile and Web-Application Development Services
- Support and Maintenance Services
- Education and Training services
- IoT Consulting Services
By Application
- Business Process Optimization
- Predictive Maintenance
- Asset Management
- Workforce Management
- Emergency and Incident Management
- Logistics and Supply Chain Management
- Inventory Management
- Automation Control and Management
- Business Communication
By End User
- Energy and Utilities
- Automotive
- Food & Beverages
- Aerospace and Defense
- Chemicals and Materials
- High-Tech Products
- Healthcare
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2019, AT&T and IBM came into collaboration that will mix IBM’s mastery in the endeavor with AT&T’s organizing ability. AT&T Business will turn into IBM’s essential supplier of SDN and IBM to support AT&T develops and moves its line of applications of business to IBM Cloud. AT&T will likewise utilize Red Hat’s open source stage to oversee remaining tasks at hand and work together with IBM on multi-cloud capacities about IoT, edge processing, and 5G.
- In March 2019, Rockwell Automation Inc., Panduit, and Cisco announced the launch of Manufacturing Advanced Technology Center (MATC), which will enable the companies in automotive, mining, food & beverage and cementing industries to establish their digital transformation by suing technologies like big data, cloud computing, IoT and process integration.
Competitive Analysis
Global IoT in manufacturing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IoT in manufacturing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global IoT in manufacturing market are CISCO SYSTEMS, INC, ABB, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, PTC, Microsoft, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Zebra Technologies Corp., Siemens, Verizon Wireless, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., FUJITSU, Tech Mahindra Limited, Mooana, Schneider Electric, ClearBlade, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Uptake Technologies Inc., Litmus Automation, Inc among others.
The IoT in Manufacturing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to IoT in Manufacturing market.
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of IoT in Manufacturing market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new IoT in Manufacturing market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for IoT in Manufacturing. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)
