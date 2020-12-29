IoT in Elevators Market Set to Boom With Top Booming Companies | Kone, Robustel, Omega Elevators, Telefónica S.A. and More

The Study also provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World with Global Outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.

IoT in elevators market is expected to reach USD 60.01 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 17.45% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on IoT in elevators market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the IoT in Elevators Market report: The major players covered in the IoT in elevators market report are Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schindler, Otis Elevator Company, Kone, Robustel, Omega Elevators, Telefónica S.A., HYUNDAIELEVATOR CO.,LTD., CYGNET INFOTECH, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ThyssenKrupp AG, SORACOM, INC, Hitachi Ltd., Liftinzicht, Datahoist., Robustel among other domestic and global players.

Global IoT in Elevators Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

KONE announced the launch of their new IoT connected elevators and escalators KONE CareTM 24×7 Connected Services. This new product has the ability to notify the technician automatically whenever the system requires maintenance. The 24×7 Connected Services are controlled remotely to allow less downtime for equipment, fewer faults and accurate maintenance task details. Such launches and acquisition will help the companies to enhance their position in the market and also increases the product demand.

If opting for the Global version of IoT in Elevators Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content: IoT in Elevators Market Report

Executive Summary

Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Global IoT in Elevators Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

Global IoT in Elevators Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America IoT in Elevators Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America IoT in Elevators Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe IoT in Elevators Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific IoT in Elevators Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa IoT in Elevators Market Analysis and Forecast

Competition Landscape

