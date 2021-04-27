IoT in Education Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Top Players, and Competitive Analysis by regions from 2018 to 2028

Today, internet of things (IoT) is revolutionizing diverse industries and the realm of education is no exception to the influence of IoT. Conventionally, the genesis of learning was bound to conferencing, classrooms, web tutorials etc., however with the onset of IoT in education, this trend has started slowly and steadily changing, for the better.

The demand of IoT in education continue to accelerate by leaps and bounds on the back of growing adoption of IoT-enabled devices in classrooms as they help educational institutions function in a more efficient manner. Educational institutions are increasingly streamlining day-to-day operations with adoption of IoT in education. IoT in education is helping them focus more on real teaching activities, while IoT-enabled devices automatically detecting student presence to eliminate the need of taking attendance.

IoT in Education System- Market Dynamics

Burgeoning Adoption of Application Management Solution Creating Growth Opportunities

Education institutions have been increasingly adopting diverse applications to improve learning experience and enable healthy interaction between students and educators. This, in turn, has considerably triggered the demand for IoT based application management solution for smarter solutions. Administering a rigorous procedure of examining and evaluating often gets highly time consuming and mind draining. With an application management system, prospective students can be evaluated and shortlisted easily. Education institutions are rapidly incorporating a wide range of applications for unified operations and management, which in turn is expected to spur the demand for application management solution, thereby promoting IoT in education market.

A Common Platform for Academics from around the World

With IoT in education streamlining digital transfer of printed texts into smartphones, teachers are no longer bound to classrooms. The growing demand for IoT in education market can be further attributed to IoT’s ability to bring mentors, educators and students across the world onto a common knowledge sharing platform, which is enriching the entire learning process in education market.

For instance, digital highlighters and interactive boards are the most recent innovations related to IoT in education market. Such technology-driven devices quicken and simplify the entire learning process by receiving, recognizing, and reciprocating all kinds of information. Several educational institutions are adopting digital scanners that add to the learning experience by digitally transferring text to smartphones, thereby promoting IoT in education market.

Growing Adoption to Increase Efficiency Underpinning Gains

By streamlining the day-to-day activities of educational institutions, IoT in education market significantly alleviates the time and effort that goes into accomplishing such activities. With an ability to enhance a wide range of administrative jobs such as manual fee submission, attendance recording, among others in tandem with IoT devices’ ability to minutely monitor the energy usage of educational institutions to aid in reducing energy costs, continue to bring hefty traction for IoT in education market. Educational institutions are increasingly investing in IoT in education due to exceptional ability to streamline the education system by making learning process efficient and quick.

Security & Privacy Remain Key Growth Restraints

The increasing vulnerability pertaining to the security and privacy of the IoT ecosystem and problems regarding financing information technology services and infrastructure are somewhat obstructing the educational institutions from embracing IoT in education. The growing concerns pertaining to cyber breach and IoT security is likely to dampen the growth of IoT in education market in forthcoming years.

IoT in Education Market – Segmentation

The IoT in education market can be bifurcated on the basis of:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Learning management solutions

Big Data analytics

Academic devices

Lecture capturing solutions

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The IoT in education study presents reliable qualitative and quantitative insights into:

IoT in education market segments and sub-segments

IoT in education market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand chain in IoT in education market

IoT in education market valuation (revenue and/or volume)

IoT in education market key trends/opportunities/challenges

Forces defining present and estimated future state of the competitive landscape in IoT in education market

Technological developments in IoT in education market

IoT in education market value chain and stakeholder analysis

