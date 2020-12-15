IoT In Construction Market Foreseen to Grow With Key Companies Taking Advantage of Expanding Industry: Caterpillar Inc., Sigfox, Oracle Corporation, CalAmp Corp., Losant IoT, Giatec Scientific, Inc., WorldSensing,

The growth of IoT in the construction market is primarily driven by the growing need to avoid project delays through increased productivity and safety.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is pervasive in almost every industry, home, and office, making human activity easier. Including internet-connected devices in the construction industry, also known as the IoT, in construction has benefited the industry by reducing operating costs, increasing productivity, and efficient project management. Smart technologies such as sensors, RFID tags, building information modeling, and augmented reality help you recognize potential risks at construction sites. This optimizes resource requirements, avoids accidents and fatalities, and avoids wasting time and money. In addition, the IoT can be integrated into almost any construction activity, including plastering, brickwork, research, construction site management, asset tracking, worker tracking, and risk management.

The global IoT in the construction market has the potential to grow by USD 20.2 Billion with fueling CAGR in the forecast period from 2020-2027.

Companies such as Caterpillar Inc., Sigfox, Oracle Corporation, CalAmp Corp., Losant IoT, Giatec Scientific, Inc., WorldSensing, Kore Wireless, Trimble Inc., and Autodesk Inc. and other key players in the global IoT In Construction market.

The five leading companies in the IoT In Construction industry and their products, SWOT analysis, and comparisons are provided.

This customized report also helps clients keep up with new technology launches in direct and indirect COVID-19 related markets, future strategies and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulation.

Application overview in the Global IoT in Construction Market:

Remote Operations, Safety Management, Fleet Management, Predictive Maintenance, Others. The remote operations segment has captured the highest market value in the worldwide IoT in Construction in the forecast period from 2020-2027.

Offerings overview in the Global IoT in Construction Market:

Hardware, Software, Services. The software segment will dominate the market share of the worldwide IoT in the Construction market. It is mainly owing to the use of the internet of things that helps in analyzing the data on dashboards through business model software.

Project Type overview in the Global IoT in Construction Market:

Commercial, Residential. The commercial segment will capture the largest share in the worldwide IoT in the construction market. The emerging IoT demand in the construction market has fueled owing to the benefits associated with it.

Region Overview in the Global IoT in Construction Market:

Based on geography, the global IoT In Construction market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global IoT in the construction market. This is primarily due to OEM construction and the use of IoT in construction companies. In addition, new demand for commercial development, the use of various sensors, and people’s awareness of energy savings are driving global IoT market share in the construction market.

Important questions raised in the report

What are the main uses of IoT in the construction market?

Which project type is the main market for IoT in construction?

Which region is the largest and fastest-growing market for IoT in the construction market?

What are the main IoT products in the construction market?

What are the main strategies adopted by the major market players?

