IoT In Aviation Market Segmentation, Forecast, Analysis, Industry Size and Share to 2027
The global IoT in aviation market size was accounted for USD 590 million in 2018 and expected to register a significant CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.
According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global IoT In Aviation Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the IoT In Aviation market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.
The report titled “IoT In Aviation Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the IoT In Aviation industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global IoT In Aviation market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.
The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.
IoT In Aviation Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.
The IoT In Aviation Market Segmentation:
By Component:
- IoT Hardware
- IoT Software
By Application:
- Ground Operations
- Asset Management
- Passenger Experience
- Air Traffic Management
By End-User:
- Airlines
- Airports
- MROs
- Manufacturers
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
List of Key companies:
- IBM
- Microsoft Corporation
- Wind River
- Amadeus IT Group SA
- Cisco
- SAP SE
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
Key Questions Answered by IoT In Aviation Market Report:
- Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics
- Regional presence and product development for leading market participants
- Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries
- Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others
