IoT in Agriculture Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The research report recently published by Emergen Research, titled “Global IoT in Agriculture Market 2027”, provides a 360-degree view of the global IoT in Agriculture sector and analyzes a wide array of market parameters, including key growth drivers and opportunities, major constraints, leading regions, and the operating patterns of the top manufacturers and suppliers in the global market. The leading companies operating in the IoT in Agriculture industry have been elaborately profiled in this report, which also brings to light the effective business expansion strategies adopted by these market competitors.

Increasing adoption of IoT based technologies in greenhouses has made them technologically advanced as they eliminated human-intervention and made the processes more cost-effective. The IoT sensors powered by solar energy help minimize water consumption and monitor the greenhouse state precisely in real-time.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, Raven Industries announced to acquire majority ownership of the DOT autonomous platform. The acquisition will accelerate the development of precision agricultural technology from semi to fully autonomous solutions.

Hardware held the largest market share of 48.3% in the year 2019 as it enhances crop productivity and quality.

Livestock monitoring is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period. It helps the farmers lower labor costs and prevents the spread of diseases among the cattle.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the growing global population and the increasing requirement for food in the developing countries.

Key participants include Agco Corporation, Deere and Company, GEA Group, Trimble Inc., Agjunction, Raven Industries, Antelliq, Delaval, Ponsse, and CropMetrics LLC, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT in Agriculture Market on the basis of Offering, Application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Hardware Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Livestock Monitoring Smart Greenhouse Precision Forestry Fish Farm Monitoring Precision Farming Others



Regional Analysis:

The global IoT in Agriculture market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

