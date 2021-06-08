IoT Healthcare Market Insights 2021 : Industry Statistics, Business Growth, Challenges and Future Scope to 2029 | Medtronic (U.S.), Royal Philips (Netherland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.) The global IoT in healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period and reach USD 230.53 billion by 2026.

The IoT Healthcare Market research presents a study by combining primary as well as secondary research.

The report also tracks the latest market restraints, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

IoT Healthcare Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Medtronic (U.S.), Royal Philips (Netherland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), and SAP SE (Germany), Infosys Limited, Cerner Corporation., Diabetizer Ltd. & Co. KG.

IoT is transforming the healthcare industry by reinventing the space of devices and people interaction in delivering healthcare solutions. IoT has applications in healthcare that benefit patients, families, physicians, hospitals and insurance companies. The proliferation of healthcare-specific IoT products opens up immense opportunities, and the huge amount of data generated by connected devices holds the potential to transform healthcare. In the coming years, demographic changes will increase opportunities to apply IoT technology in the healthcare industry and provide healthcare for particular segments of the population.

Additionally, the report also studies competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, new businesses, new contracts, and new product developments in the global IoT Healthcare industries.

By Component, Medical Devices, Services, Systems & Software

By Application, Telemedicine, workflow Management, Connected Imaging, Inpatient Monitoring, Medication Management, Others

By End User, Hospitals, Surgical Centres, and Clinics, Clinical Research Organizations (CROs), Governments, Others

• North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

• South America, Middle East, and Africa.

