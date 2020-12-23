IoT Healthcare Market Future Outlook | AdhereTech (US), Cerner Corporation (US), PhysIQ(US). Meru Health(US), LifeFuels Inc (USA), Keriton (US)

Global IoT Healthcare Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 263.43 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2083.62 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 29.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Internet of things healthcare, consists of different medical devices, systems and programming and had an effect on the overall healthcare sector which has been massively beneficial in remote clinical monitoring, chronic disease management and personal fitness monitoring and by giving more time to patients for interacting with their doctors.

Global IoT Healthcare Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the IoT Healthcare Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of IoT Healthcare. Few of the major competitors currently working in the IoT Healthcare market are SAP affiliate company (Germany), AdhereTech (US), Cerner Corporation (US), PhysIQ(US). Meru Health(US), LifeFuels Inc (USA), Keriton (US), CARRÉ TECHNOLOGIES INC. (US), ConnectedHealth (Singapore),

Competitive Analysis:

Global IoT healthcare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IoT healthcare market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major players operating global IoT Healthcare market are Medtronic (Ireland), Cisco Inc (US). GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), STANLEY Healthcare (USA), Capsule Technologies, Inc (USA), IBM Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V.,(Europe), Microsoft (US),.(US),

Segmentation: IoT Healthcare Market

By Component

Medical Devices

Systems and Software

Services System Integration Services Professional Services Support and Maintenance Services



By Application

Telemedicine

Clinical Operations and Workflow Management

Connected Imaging

Inpatient Monitoring

Medication Management

By Connectivity Technology

Bluetooth Low Energy

Wi-Fi

Cellular

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Satellite

By End User

Hospitals

Surgical Centers and Clinics

Clinical Research Organization (CRO)

Research and Diagnostics Laboratories

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



The 2020 Annual IoT Healthcare Market offers:

100+ charts exploring and analysing the IoT Healthcare market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more

10+ profiles of top IoT Healthcare producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends

Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand

How Does this IoT Healthcare Market Insights Help?

IoT Healthcare Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR The Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them To learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations To Increase insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “IoT Healthcare Market” and its commercial landscape

Market Drivers

Implementation of IoT solutions for reduced cost of care act as a driver to the market.

Rise in investment for healthcare IoT solutions act as a driving agent for the market.

Market Restraints

Lack of competence in deploying IoT solutions act as restraints to the market.

The lack of governance standards in IoT healthcare market act as restraints.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Medtronic launched Reveal LINQ Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) with TruRhythm Detection; it is an advanced cardiac monitor with high accuracy to efficiently identify abnormal heartbeats. The device communicates wirelessly with a patient’s bedside monitor, which uploads device data to the Medtronic CareLink network. This helped the company to offer highest quality products and services to deliver clinical and economic value to its consumers.

In February 2017, Royal Philips launched the IntelliVue Guardian solution featured with connectivity with the Philips Wearable Biosensor for the detection of subtle signs of patient deterioration in hospitals. This launch helped the company to bring the clinical benefits of predictive trend analytics to patients at hospital and home.

Impact of Covid-19 in IoT Healthcare Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the IoT Healthcare market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

