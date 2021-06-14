IoT Gateways Market Growth With Worldwide Industry Analysis To 2027

The research and analysis conducted in IoT Gateways Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and IoT Gateways industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, IoT Gateways Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

The IoT gateways market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 15.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on IoT gateways market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increase in number of connected devices worldwide is escalating the growth of IoT gateways market.

IoT gateway refers to a physical device which enables software program serving as a connection point among controllers, sensors, clouds and intelligent devices. The IoT gateways structures are found in the shape of building blocks which assist in increasing the wireless sensing application in IoT module. The repository and network of edge flow among clouds and devices of the IoT gateways securely provide various functions including security, data filtering, device connectivity and protocol transaction. These gateways are configured with CSPs, NaaS providers and service providers across numerous regions.

The increasing number of connected device and technological advancements in networking topologies act as the major factors driving the IoT gateways market. The rise in need for big data analytics and endpoints to support a complex network architecture especially in healthcare sector among various industries and the growing adoption of wireless sensors in industrial and commercial applications accelerate the IoT gateways market growth. The rising demand in providing security in IPv6, increase in number of research and development activities in order to enhance local area networks (LANs) and wide area networks (WANs), and growing demand in manufacturing miniaturization processors influence the IoT gateways market. The growing integration of wireless sensors with cloud technologies in industrial and residential sectors and the high adoption owning to its efficiency of the connected system also propels the IoT gateways market growth. Additionally, complexity of information and penetration of third-party data storage and cloud-based services and large amount of data positively affect the IoT gateways market. Furthermore, IoT products enabled with IP sensors and technological advancements extend profitable opportunities to the IoT gateways market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, distortion due to complex network architecture is expected to obstruct the IoT gateways market growth. Lack of security and privacy of user data is projected to challenge the IoT gateways market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

This IoT gateways market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on IoT gateways market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

IoT Gateways Market Scope and Market Size

The IoT gateways market is segmented on the basis of component, node, connectivity technology and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, the IoT gateways market is segmented into MCU, FPGA, sensor, memory and others.

On the basis of node, the IoT gateways market is segmented into smart watch, camera, radar, thermostat, actuator, smart TV and others.

On the basis of connectivity technology, the IoT gateways market is segmented into bluetooth, wi-fi, zigbee, ethernet, Z-wave and others.

On the basis of application, the IoT gateways market is segmented into wearable devices, healthcare, automotive and transportation, building automation, industrial and consumer electronics.

Globe IoT Gateways Market Country Level Analysis

The IoT gateways market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, component, node, connectivity technology and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the IoT gateways market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the IoT gateways market due to the numerous investments in renovation, capacity addition, automotive industries and upgrading in the oil and gas and power. Europe is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the increasing government investments in smart infrastructure projects, rapid development of smart infrastructure and presence of major automotive OEMs in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and IoT Gateways Market Share Analysis

The IoT gateways market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to IoT gateways market.

The major players covered in the IoT gateways market report are Intel Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Arm Limited, Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, TE Connectivity, STMicroeletcronics, Advantech Co., Ltd., Dell, EUROTECH, AAEON, ADLINK Technology Inc., NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Notion Labs, Inc., Samsara and Estimote, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive IoT Gateways report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global IoT Gateways market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of IoT Gateways market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on IoT Gateways market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the IoT Gateways market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in IoT Gateways market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

