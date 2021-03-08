IoT Gateway Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Cisco Systems Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd, Dell Inc., Microchip Technology Inc.

The Global IoT Gateway Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The IoT gateway market is expected to register a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Companies in the Global IoT Gateway Market are Cisco Systems Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd, Dell Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Samsara Networks Inc., Eurotech Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc., Kontron S&T AG and Other

Industry News and Updates:

– April 2020 – Laird Connectivity announced the upcoming Sentrius MG100 Micro-Gateway, which simplifies bridging Bluetooth sensor data to the cloud. It is powered by the Pinnacle 100 cellular modem, where the MG100 Micro-Gateway combines long-range Bluetooth 5 (Nordic nRF52840 silicon) and LTE-M/NB-IoT (Sierra HL7800/Altair ALT1250) in a small form factor IoT micro-gateway. This unique wireless combination enables new use cases for long-range Bluetooth sensors to bridge sensor data to the MG100 Micro-Gateway, then up to the cloud, all in a low-cost and straightforward architecture.

Key Market Trends

Retail Segment to Witness a Significant Growth

– The Internet of Things (IoT) is leading the impact of digitization with new trends being set by cognitive computing, distributed commerce, augmented reality, and possible use of drones in the retail sector. All the information sensed and gathered by the sensors is transmitted to the gateways. It is the gateway that is accountable for the global addressing of each store by making use of ofIPv4 addresses. Further, each gateway is allotted a coverage area, wherein each store has been given an IP address, thus facilitating efficient identification of products being sold at that store through the cloud.

– In January 2020, Microsoft surveyed 168 decision-makers across retail enterprise organizations to gain a better understanding of the current state of the IoT ecosystem in retail, where 87% of those surveyed consider IoT as critical to their business success. In the United States, the IoT gateway is often utilized for security and store analytics.

– Further to improve the customer experience, the integration of IoT gateway is mostly used in Digital Signage, Intelligent Vending Machines, Contactless Checkout POS (point-of-sale). Further creating new channels and revenue streams, the adoption of Kiosk and Responsive Retail is preferred. For the optimization of supply chain operations, the adoption of IoT Gateway is used to secure platform powering a range of smart solutions, and the high usage of RFID assisted inventory movement and tracking. Players provide the IoT Gateway architecture based on the retailer’s demand.

North America Accounts for Significant Share

– North America is anticipated to cater to a significant share in the IoT gateway market. Advancement in research and development in the IoT space to get smaller, cheaper, and improved devices are one of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the IoT gateway market in North America.

– Further, according to a study at Stanford University and Avast, North American homes have the highest density of IoT devices of any region in the world. Notably, 66% of homes in the region have at least one IoT device. Additionally, 25% of North American homes boast more than two devices. The average household in the region would have an average of 9 devices by 2022, and nearly half (48%) of total devices and connections will be video capable. This penetrates the growth of IoT gateway in the region.

– Players are focused on innovating a gateway solution that can integrate more sensors. In March 2020, Monnit Corporation announced the release of the ALTA Advanced Edge Gateway. The new gateway aggregates data from feature-rich Monnit Wireless Sensors to any cloud provider, such as Amazon AWS. Coupling the prominent MQTTS protocol and the IoTs broadest sensor range, Monnits Edge Gateway fulfills a vital IoT mission of making deployments more agile and productive. Its one gateway accommodates up to 100 wireless sensors. Also, this new Edge Gateway supports Monnits line of 80+ ALTA long-range wireless sensors.

– Further, building facility managers are gradually leveraging multi-sensor IoT hardware to augment their existing building management systems and offer new value-added services to improve occupant experience and reduce operational expenses in the United States. Sequans addresses the opportunities of this market, as a leading provider of modules that are optimized for smart building and smart home IoT.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

