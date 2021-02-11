IoT Device Management Market 2021 Strategic Assessment- Microsoft Corporation, International Business Management (IBM) Corporation, Smith Micro Software, Inc., Advantech Co

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global IoT Device Management Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global IoT Device Management investments from 2021 till 2026. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The IoT Device Management Market is expected to register a CAGR of 28.7% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The Global IoT Device Management market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Microsoft Corporation, International Business Management (IBM) Corporation, Smith Micro Software, Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Amplia Soluciones S.L., Aeris Communication, Inc., PTC Incorporation, Oracle Corporation, Smith Micro Software, Inc., Telit Communications PLC, Cumulocity GmbH, Enhanced Telecommunications Inc., Zentri Inc. Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

– March 2020 – Azure IoT from Microsoft, introduced seamless integration with Cisco IoT. This partnership between Cisco and Azure IoT is expected to simplify customer deployments. Customers with this service integration can securely connect their assets, and simply ingest and send IoT data to the cloud. Cisco IoT Gateways with this now will be pre-integrated to take advantage of the latest in cloud technology from Azure.

– Feb 2020 – Smith Micro Software, Inc. announced that it acquired the operator business of Circle Media Labs Inc. This newly acquired technology is expected to further enhance Smith Micros SafePath Connected Life Platform, providing a comprehensive connected life experience for Family Location and Parental Controls, IoT, and Home under a common experience.

– Oct 2019 – Advantech officially opened its new Japan Service Center located in Fukuoka Prefecture. The Advantech Japan Service center with it embraced OMRON Nohgatas quality of excellence, own fully enough expandable size of its warehouse and see production capacity nearly tripled, helping Advantech drive regional growth and meet customers growing Industry 4.0 needs through Configured Order to Service (CTOS).

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593284/iot-device-management-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?source=&Mode=SD48

Scope of the Report:

The IoT device management market encompasses Connected Device provisioning, administration, monitoring, and diagnostics necessary for trouble replication and corrective measures. The overall IoT device management market is driven by a few key factors such as overall growth of IoT networks and systems, growing concerns over network security, growing need to monitor the health (on/off condition, power, connectivity, etc.) of IoT devices and the deployment of 5G networks and its support for massive IoT, coupled with Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC). Besides, IoT device management systems enable the collection and analysis of data, which is another factor anticipated to fuel the growth of the target market.

Key Market Trends:

Retail to Have a Major Share in the IoT Device Management Market

– Smart devices and IoT in retail aid retailers improve the customer experience and drive more conversions, changing the day-to-day store operations. Energy management, in-store navigation, theft prevention, and customer engagement are a few of the advantages of utilizing IoT in the retail industry.

– IoT in retail and connected technologies are taking the retail industry by storm. According to eInfochips (an Arrow company), 96% of retailers are ready to make adjustments required to implement the Internet of Things in their storehouses.

– Energy consumption is a significant cost-consuming factor for retail businesses, be it in refrigeration, heating, air conditioning, lighting, etc. Utilizing these energy sources efficiently can bring cost savings of up to 20% per year, according to eInfochips. IoT-enabled smart devices can help solve problems of energy management and conservation.

– With IoT, retailers will be ready to increase sales and allow the workforce to act in a way that will help enhance customer experience and manage store inventory effectively. Verizon’s report says that 77% of retailers strongly believe that IoT solutions can significantly improve customer experience.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593284/iot-device-management-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?source=&Mode=SD48

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global IoT Device Management Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Global IoT Device Management Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Key points in this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com