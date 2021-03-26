IoT Device Management Market 2021 Business Scenario –Microsoft Corporation, International Business Management (IBM) Corporation, Smith Micro Software, Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd.

IoT Device Management Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

IoT Device Management market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The IoT Device Management market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Microsoft Corporation, International Business Management (IBM) Corporation, Smith Micro Software, Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Amplia Soluciones S.L., Aeris Communication, Inc., PTC Incorporation, Oracle Corporation, Smith Micro Software, Inc., Telit Communications PLC, Cumulocity GmbH, Enhanced Telecommunications Inc., Zentri Inc.

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153708/iot-device-management-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?source=MW&Mode=VIIXX

Scope of the Report

The IoT Device Management Market is expected to register a CAGR of 28.7% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The IoT device management market encompasses Connected Device provisioning, administration, monitoring, and diagnostics necessary for trouble replication and corrective measures. The overall IoT device management market is driven by a few key factors such as overall growth of IoT networks and systems, growing concerns over network security, growing need to monitor the health (on/off condition, power, connectivity, etc.) of IoT devices and the deployment of 5G networks and its support for massive IoT, coupled with Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC). Besides, IoT device management systems enable the collection and analysis of data, which is another factor anticipated to fuel the growth of the target market.



Key Market Trends

Retail to Have a Major Share in the IoT Device Management Market

– Smart devices and IoT in retail aid retailers improve the customer experience and drive more conversions, changing the day-to-day store operations. Energy management, in-store navigation, theft prevention, and customer engagement are a few of the advantages of utilizing IoT in the retail industry.

– IoT in retail and connected technologies are taking the retail industry by storm. According to eInfochips (an Arrow company), 96% of retailers are ready to make adjustments required to implement the Internet of Things in their storehouses.

– Energy consumption is a significant cost-consuming factor for retail businesses, be it in refrigeration, heating, air conditioning, lighting, etc. Utilizing these energy sources efficiently can bring cost savings of up to 20% per year, according to eInfochips. IoT-enabled smart devices can help solve problems of energy management and conservation.

– With IoT, retailers will be ready to increase sales and allow the workforce to act in a way that will help enhance customer experience and manage store inventory effectively. Verizon’s report says that 77% of retailers strongly believe that IoT solutions can significantly improve customer experience.

– Numerous IoT-based platforms can log, monitor, and beep alarms or alert the in-store personnel about temperature, gas leakage, electricity breakdowns, energy usage, heating, etc., with the help of integrated sensors. Utilizing these smart energy management devices, store owners can communicate with the controllers of refrigerators and retrieve prioritized information with sensors’ help.

– The offense of shoplifting in the retail industry is growing day-by-day because retailers fail to give sufficient attention to shoplifters. As per the National Association for Shoplifting Prevention (NASP), more than USD 25 million worth of merchandise gets stolen from retail shops each day.

– According to Wipro�s State of Cybersecurity Report 2019, the consumer and retail sectors are being targeted at a higher frequency than other industries. The report further adds, at least 73% of the organizations are expected to lose revenue in case of an attack, due to the non-availability of services at critical times.

– The increased attacks and its nature becoming malevolent have pushed for the market end-users to adopt these solutions to mitigate these risks and have created an increasing demand, owing to the evolving nature of attacks.

North America to Hold a Dominant Position in the Market

– The significant factors for the growth of the IoT Device Management market in the region are the high adoption of advanced technologies, increasing cyberattacks, and a growing number of connected devices in the region. North America is one of the dominant areas for IoT deployment. Other factors include the growth in digitalization and IoT security spending in the region.

– As per the researchers at Stanford University and Avast, North American homes have the largest density of internet of things (IoT) devices globally. According to the study, prominently, 66% of households in North America own at least one IoT device. Additionally, 25% of North American homes boast more than two devices.

– Smart technologies continue to spread roots in the industrial sphere. In this region, most of the factories are already fitted with modern machines and technology, and it will be easier for the companies to switch over to smart manufacturing compared to staying with traditional forms of manufacturing.

– IoT and smart devices are already growing the performance metrics of major US-based firms, covering routine management issues and enhancing their productivity by 40-60%, according to BBVA Group. In addition to that, the region homes some players in the IIoT market, which are primarily tech giants and international industrial vendors like Cisco, GE, Oracle, IBM, and Microsoft, fueling the growth of the IoT Device Management market.

– With several consumers increasingly embracing the smart home environment in the United States, the possibility of security and privacy hazards through exploitation by malicious hackers are also increasing. In the United States, more than 8 and 10, home and office routers, respectively, were vulnerable to hacking, according to the 2018 study by the American Consumer Institute. All such factors are contributing majorly to the growth of the IoT managed devices market in the region.

– Furthermore, the growing adoption of IoT in the manufacturing sector in the region is boosting the adoption of IoT security solutions, thereby positively impacting the market�s growth.



Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153708/iot-device-management-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?source=MW&Mode=VIIXX

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: IoT Device Management Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com