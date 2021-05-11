IoT Data Marketplace Market Remarkable Hikes by 2028| Dawex, Streamr Marketplace, Zenodys, Datapace, OneTRANSPORT, MDM – Mobilitäts Daten Marktplatz, SweetData, IOTA Data Marketplace, DataBroker DAO, Terbine

A data marketplace is a online transactional location or store that facilitates the buying and selling of data. Typical data types for sale in a data marketplace can range from business intelligence and research, demographic, firmographic, and market data to business intelligence and public data.

IoT data collection is the process of using sensors to track the conditions of physical things. Devices and technology connected over the Internet of Things (IoT) can monitor and measure data in real time. The data are transmitted, stored, and can be retrieved at any time.

Digital marketplaces are platforms that connect providers and consumers of data sets and data streams, ensuring high quality, consistency, and security. The data suppliers authorize the marketplace to license their information on their behalf following defined terms and conditions.

The Snowflake Data Marketplace utilizes Snowflake Secure Data Sharing to connect providers of data with consumers. You can discover and access a variety of third-party data and have those datasets available directly in your Snowflake account to query without transformation and join it with your own data.

Top Key Players:

Dawex

Streamr Marketplace

Zenodys

Datapace

OneTRANSPORT

MDM – Mobilitäts Daten Marktplatz

SweetData

IOTA Data Marketplace

DataBroker DAO

Terbine

It gives an information in regards to Porter's Five Forces including substitutes, likely contestants, purchasers, industry contenders, and providers with certified data for comprehension the worldwide IoT Data Marketplace business sector.

Type

Personal data marketplaces

Business data marketplaces

Sensor data marketplaces

Benefits

understand consumer behavior

improve sales

build better marketing strategies

Others

