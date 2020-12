IoT Data Governance Market to Garner Notable Growth by 2020-2028 including Key Players – Dell Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute

Data governance in IoT has the same features as data governance in an enterprise, such as data collection, data quality, data storage, data processing, and data consumption.

Sending the data to the cloud over a network, and then storing it to a cloud platform. Analyzing the data to predict or optimize outcomes.

IoT Data Governance Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of +19% during the forecast period 2020-2028.

Leading Players Profiled in this report:

Dell Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Hitachi Vantara

Market Segmentation by Type:

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Market Segmentation by Application:

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle-East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the IoT Data Governance Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the IoT Data Governance Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for IoT Data Governance Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

