IoT Connectivity Market: Global Analysis of Key Manufacturers, Dynamics & Forecast 2020-2027

Global IoT connectivity market is set witness healthy CAGR of 18.85% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising integration of blockchain with IoT and rising demand for support and maintenance services are the factor for the market growth.

IoT or Internet of Things is a computer concept in which everyday objects get connected to the internet and get the ability to identify them with other devices. The Internet of Things is a network of devices containing electronics and connectivity to connect, communicate and exchange information. This is helping the devices so that they communicate and interact with the external environment. Today many companies are adopting IoT because they provide them platform where they can transfer data over the network. They are widely used in many applications such as smart manufacturing, connected health, smart retail, smart transportation and other.

Market Drivers:

Development of connected devices will drive the market growth

Increasing demand for secure, and high speed network connectivity is another factor boosting this market growth

Rising requirement to integrate standalone and non-standalone IoT ecosystem components also acts as a market driver

Increasing focus to provide seamless customer experience contributes as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

High energy and bandwidth consumption will restrict this market growth

Increasing concern associated with the data security and cyberattacks also hampers the growth of this market

Strict government norms and regulations can impede the market growth

Segmentation: Global IoT Connectivity Market

By Component

Platform

Services Professional Services Support and Maintenance Implementation Consulting Managed Services



By Application Area

Smart Retail

Smart Manufacturing

Connected Health

Building and Home Automation

Smart Transportation

Smart Grid and Utilities

Others

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, NTT Communications Corporation announced that they are going to acquire majority stake in European Internet of Things (IoT) cellular connectivity management provider and Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE) Translatel. This acquisition will help the company to expand their IoT solutions. It will also enable them to enhance digital transformation for customers

In June 2018, Arm announced the acquisition of Stream Technologies which will help them to enable connectivity management in every device. Stream will get combined with the Arm Mbed IoT device management platform. This acquisition will help the company provide solutions to their customer to easily manage their IoT complexities and focus more on the data generated by their connected devices

Competitive Analysis

Global IoT connectivity market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IoT connectivity market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global IoT connectivity market are Cisco Systems, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., AT&T Intellectual Property, Telefónica S.A, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Vodafone Limited, Sierra Wireless., Verizon Business, Orange Business Services, Telit, Hologram, Particle, Aeris., Sigfox, EMNIFY GMBH, Moeco IoT Inc., Softdel, Arm Limited, Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., Lantronix, Inc, among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of IoT Connectivity market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on IoT Connectivity market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the IoT Connectivity market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in IoT Connectivity market.

