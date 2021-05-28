IoT and BYOD to Lay Solid Foundations for Growth of Network Access Control Market Through 2027

Companies in the Network Access Control Market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Network Access Control Market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

Fact.MR, in its new research study, unveils that network access market reached a valuation of ~ US$ 953 Mn in 2018. According to the report, the continuous evolution of information security parameters is likely to warrant new opportunities for companies active in the network access control market. With the parade of technological advances, growth in new security solutions for data protection against malicious attacks is imminent, and is likely to unfold in various fronts. Network access control (NAC) has come a long way and a cohort of leading companies have come up with solutions to further underpin its evolution over these many years.

“One of the key benefits of network access control is its ability to disable malicious actors from plugging into an organization’s network, which is a big reason encouraging enterprises of varying stature to embrace and invest in the concept. Traditional AAA are a complete misfit for today’s networks. Customers rely on network access control solutions, hardware, software, and solutions, to solve multiple problems such as visibility, control, policy enforcement, and protection. In response to the aforementioned, NAC vendors are adding more number of features and capabilities to their offerings so that end user satisfaction is well taken care of”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Segments

Based on component type, the global network access control market is segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on deployment type, the global network access control market is segmented into:

On-Premises

Cloud

Based on buyer type, the global network access control market is segmented into:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Based on vertical, the global network access control market is segmented into:

Banking and Financial Services

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government

Education

IT & Telecom

Others

Based on region, the global network access control market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

BYOD Culture in Workplaces to Remain a Precursor of Growth

The culture of Bring Your Own Device, or commonly referred to as ‘BYOD’, has been long instilled across workplaces to encourage employee flexibility. With this culture of BYOD in place, companies are able to boost the ‘agility factor’ of their operational bases, which, in turn, helps them achieve long-term goals. However, a myriad of security considerations has flared up in line with the widespread adoption of BYOD culture, which has pushed the demand for network access control by a wide margin. Connected devices increasingly serve as threat vectors for attackers for intruding into an enterprise’s network, which makes it imperative for the organizations to consider the deployment of network access control solutions. For an enterprise with BYOD culture, the idea of investments in NAC solutions is not only about device security but also high-end protection of other technologies emplaced within the ecosystem.

