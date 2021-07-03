IoT and Blockchain Market is touching new level – A comprehensive study with key players Cisco Systems, Linux Foundation, KrypC Technologies

The comprehensive research report on the IoT and Blockchain market delivers useful insights on the current industry trends to the business owners, marketing executives, and stakeholders to plan effective strategies. The report begins with information on various categories of the market like product type, technology, application/end user, and geography. The study is designed to helps identify major avenues lying across different regions of the globe. In-depth business overview, SWOT Analysis, Financials, Market Share and development activities are part of company profiles listed for companies such as IBM (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Amazon (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States) etc.

Summary

IoT and Blockchain Market Scope

IoT and blockchain technology where IoT allows devices to send data to private blockchain ledgers for the shared transaction and blockchain provides the decentralized environment for the IoT based devices and application. The IoT services give opportunities to various types of businesses to run smartly with the help of sensors sending data to the cloud. Blockchain integrated with IoT makes it more efficient as it provides safety and security in various industries.

The market study is being classified, by Application (Smart Contract, Data Security, Data Sharing/Communication and Asset Tracking & Management) and major geographies with country level break-up.

IBM (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Amazon (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Linux Foundation (United States), KrypC Technologies (India) and Factom (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study.

On the basis of geography, the market of IoT and Blockchain has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Market Trend

Increasing Decentralization in the Business Around the World

Market Drivers

Demand for the Minimum Risk of Collusion and Tampering

Growing Need for the Efficiency in Supply chain and Eliminating the Middle Man for Cost-Effectiveness and Faster Operation

Opportunities

Growing Investment of Companies in IoT based Industry Around the World will Boost the IoT and Blockchain Market

Restraints

Risk Related to Cyber Threats with IoT and Blockchain Operation

Challenges

Problems with Legal and Compliance Issues Involved with IoT and Blockchain Market

Key Target Audience

IoT and Blockchain Platform Developers, IoT and Blockchain Providers, IoT and Blockchain Industry Association, Research and Development Institutes, Potential Investors, Regulatory Bodies and Others

