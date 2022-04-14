Ios 16 release date: Everything about the next big iphone update

When will iOS 16 be released?

Apple releases its major annual operating system changes at WWDC in june . No platform is bigger or more vital to Apple and its users than the iPhone, hence iOS is the most crucial OS upgrade.

After a positive response to iOS 15 in 2021, we predict iOS 16 will include many of new features while avoiding major design changes.

Nothing is truly official until Apple announces it at WWDC, but rumours about next iOS additions circulate frequently. So far, here’s what we know about iOS 16.

Face ID while wearing a mask and various changes to the iCloud Keychain password manager are among the new security features in iOS 15.

In terms of iOS 16, we can’t say for sure which new iPhone privacy and security improvements are on the way. But make no mistake: they will coming, and Apple will most likely focus on outperforming competitors like Facebook by providing more privacy and transparency on the iPhone.

What’s new in IOS 16?

So yet, nothing is known about iOS 16, but the months running up to WWDC in June are typically full with new leaks and rumours. As more information becomes available, we’ll update this guide.

Notifications changes

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, iOS 16 will make substantial changes to the way notifications are handled.

According to a follow-up report from 9to5Mac, the upgrades include improvements to Focus mode, though we’re hoping Apple has more in store.

Upgraded AR/VR capabilities

Early versions of iOS 16 (code-named Sydney) had a lot of references to Apple’s future mixed-reality headgear and how it interacts with the iPhone, according to Gurman.

Apple isn’t expected to show off its headset at WWDC, so there aren’t likely to be any new features accessible to users. Instead, we might see some significant enhancements to the ARKit framework for developers.

New Health and Fitness features

The new iOS is said to include additional health and fitness capabilities, albeit they aren’t exactly iOS’s strong suit. What we’re hoping for with watchOS for the Apple Watch is some of new health and fitness capabilities, as well as some unique content for the Apple Watch Series 8 in the fall. The Health and Fitness apps on iOS 16 may just get what they need to support the new Watch functionalities.

However, it was rumored that iOS 15 will have a food or nutrition tracking feature, but this never came. Maybe it wasn’t finished in time and will be included in iOS 16?

Always-on display

Before the iPhone 13, there were reports that Apple will finally integrate an always-on display that would show the time, date, notifications, and other important information at a glance. It certainly didn’t come with the new phones, but it doesn’t have to be. Any OLED display, including the iPhone X, XS, XS Mac, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, and all of the iPhone 12 and 13 models, can support an always-on display.

Interactive widgets

While Android users have had widgets since the platform’s debut, Apple was a latecomer to the widget party, releasing the feature with iOS 14 in 2020. Even even then, the app’s functionality was severely limited in comparison to its Android counterparts, with no interactive aspects. On an iPhone, tapping a widget instead launches the app, which isn’t always necessary.

Compatibility: Will iOS 16 be available for your iPhone?

We expect iOS 16 to run on iPhone 7 and later devices, however some features will require newer hardware (as is typical).

While iOS 15 was compatible with all phones that supported iOS 14–all the way back to the iPhone 6s and first-generation iPhone SE–it was not compatible with all phones that supported iOS 14. Because those smartphones have the A9 CPU, it seems plausible that Apple will discontinue support for them and make iOS 16 only run on A10 or greater processors. That means iOS 16 will work with devices as old as six years old, maintaining Apple’s reputation for long-term stability.

Here’s a list of supported devices for iOS 15, and we imagine it’ll be very similar, if not identical, for iOS 16.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (2016)

For more updates, stay connected with us!!