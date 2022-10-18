iOS 16 Earth Wallpaper Wrong Location: How To Correct It

This 12 months’s iOS 16 undoubtedly has the most effective and new wallpapers, together with depth impact, Earth and astronomy. Once you set the depth impact or select astronomy earth wallpaper on the iPhone lock display screen, it finally provides the allure because it exhibits the stay area view from area and exhibits your location on the EarthEarth on the lock display screen.

Most iPhone customers beloved it and have already set earth wallpaper on iOS 16, which robotically modified night time and day. Additionally, it provides the area view of your present nation and site on the lock display screen. Alternatively, many customers complain that the iOS 16 earth wallpaper is exhibiting the fallacious location.

Whereas setting the Astronomy wallpaper on the lock display screen of iOS 16, there are two wallpapers for earth wallpapers with the title Earth and Earth Element. You swipe by way of these wallpapers to get the preview and set the one. When you choose EarthEarth, it provides the entire earth views; when you choose Earth Element, it provides a close-up or 3D view of your location from area.

Many customers tried these Earth wallpaper, however typically the placement of the earth wallpaper is fallacious. Let’s discover a answer if you’re additionally fighting the identical subject.

How To Repair iOS 16 Earth Wallpaper Incorrect Location Challenge

To unravel the earth wallpaper’s fallacious location on the iOS 16 lock display screen subject, the person ought to activate Location Service to permit the Astronomy wallpaper to indicate the present location.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and faucet on Privateness & Safety. Faucet on Location Service. Flip the toggle on Subsequent to Location Service.

Additionally, it’s worthwhile to allow Enable Location Entry within the Astronomy part within the Location Service. Faucet on Astronomy from the checklist, and choose Whereas Utilizing The App. Therefore, while you activate this function or use this function, the machine will robotically use your location to indicate your location on the earth wallpaper appropriately.

FAQs

Can I iOS 16 astronomy wallpaper change location?

Sadly, you can’t change the placement for the iOS 16 astronomy wallpaper because it solely exhibits your machine’s present location. You can not pretend the placement on the astronomy wallpaper on the iOS 16 lock display screen.

Is the iOS 16 Earth wallpaper location not working?

In case your machine’s location service is disabled, you’ll get an iOS 16 earth wallpaper location not working subject. Therefore, it is best to allow Location Service to indicate location appropriately on the earth wallpaper on the lock display screen of iOS 16.

Conclusion

Go to Settings, faucet on Privateness & Safety, then go to Location Service to show the toggle on to repair the iOS 16 earth wallpaper’s fallacious location subject on the lock display screen. If in case you have some other subject associated to the identical subject, don’t hesitate to ask by way of the remark field.

