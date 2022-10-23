iOS 16.1 Features | ConsideringApple

Apple has lately launched the iOS 16 and the customers are overjoyed with the upgrades and new options. Nonetheless, it seems like Apple has a mini software program replace underway, which is already within the final levels of beta testing and is anticipated to be launched very quickly.

In case you are questioning what sort of new options are popping out with iOS 16.1, there are fairly just a few value exploring.

iOS 16.1 Options

We now have sorted out all the highest iOS 16.1 options which are value trying into.

Bigger numbers for battery proportion

The iOS 16.0 software program replace introduced alongside the battery proportion, which made a whole lot of Apple customers lastly rejoice. However, the customers nonetheless complain concerning the font measurement of the numbers. Listening to the problem, Apple has launched an replace in iOS 16.1 with bigger numbers for the battery proportion.

When you discover the battery well being in your Settings, it’s quickly going so as to add a brand new function referred to as “Clear Power Charging”, which is anticipated to scale back the carbon footprint that comes with the carbon emission upon charging the iPhones. The Settings can be routinely enabled within the iPhones as soon as iOS 16.1 is launched.

With iOS 16.1, customers will now have entry to dwell options, which is able to now seem on the backside of the lock display. It is going to embody a Reside Sports activities part, and different dwell updates, together with trending information, and so on. to maintain the shoppers within the loop of what’s occurring within the exterior world.

One other new toggle that’s going to be added to Settings with the launch of iOS 16.1 is the “in-app content material”. In line with this function, it can routinely run the apps within the background to obtain related updates and in-app content material without having to launch the actual app. There’s a whole lot of confusion surrounding this function and it received’t be clear till iOS 16.1 is formally launched.

Beforehand, for those who wished to subscribe to Health+, you wanted to have entry to an Apple Watch. With iOS 16.1, Apple is making a subscription to Health+ potential even whenever you don’t have an Apple Watch. Nonetheless, you’d solely be capable to comply with exercises and never preserve a monitor of your progress.

One other breakthrough function within the Shortcuts app. The iOS 16.1 will deliver forth 60 new actions within the Shortcuts app, making it one of many very best. Among the most notable ones value exploring are “Get Present Focus” and “Search in Shortcuts”, among the many many others which are being launched.

Beforehand, customers couldn’t delete Apple Pockets from their iPhones. Nonetheless, with the discharge of iOS 16.1, customers will now be capable to delete their Apple Pockets very quickly in any respect. What it will do is present customers the choice to both preserve or delete the app in the event that they don’t use it. Nonetheless, deleting Apple Pockets will imply that the customers received’t be capable to use the related apps like Apple Pay.

Lock display customization

Apple’s iOS 16 has introduced alongside a whole lot of customization choices for his or her lock display. Nonetheless, it seems like iOS 16.1 will introduce a set of extra customization choices. Additionally, the brand new replace will deliver dwelling display modifications too.

As a substitute of solely having the ability to customise the lock display from the lock display choices, now the customers will even be capable to customise their dwelling display from the identical place. There are a number of recent customization choices accessible as effectively.

When you learn your eBooks on Books, then the identical will include a wide range of new modifications and have additions with iOS 16.1. The brand new replace to the Books app will now permit the customers to cover the reader controls to boost the studying space and visuals with none compromise.

Screenshot editor modifications

In case you are an individual who takes screenshots fairly incessantly, you’ll admire the brand new modifications which are coming to the editor with the iOS 16.1 model. It is going to include a smaller contextual menu for straightforward saving of the screenshots you’re taking in the meanwhile.

iCloud Shared Photograph Library

This can be a function that gained a whole lot of prominence with iOS 16 however iOS 16.1 is bringing a good higher and refined model. It is going to embody a separate media library the place the customers will be capable to add as much as 5 customers and everybody will be capable to edit, share and delete content material in that particular library of images or movies.

Recreation Middle enhancements

Excellent news for gaming fans too as a result of iOS 16.1 is bringing a whole lot of enhancements to the Recreation Middle. It is going to make it simpler for the customers to entry what sort of video games they’re enjoying, which ranges they’re on, what sort of achievements they’ve acquired, and so forth. There can be a brand new choice the place you will discover buddies to share these updates with as effectively.

Conclusion

iOS 16.1 is presently within the final spherical of beta testing and can doubtless be launched by the final week of October 2022. Though Apple hasn’t launched any official dates, there are rumors that iOS 16.1 will more than likely come out with the iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, that are rumored to be launched on October 24, 2022.

