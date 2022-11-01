Whereas some customers get pleasure from essentially the most awaited Reside Actions characteristic on iPhone after iOS 16.1, many geeks are dealing with battery drain on iOS 16.1 replace. It’s been a number of days since Apple launched the brand new iOS 16.1 replace for iPhone 8 and later fashions. Many customers who’ve put in the brand new iOS 16.1 are complaining concerning the iOS 16.1 battery drain challenge.

Alongside the battery drain challenge, we additionally noticed many iPhone customers are sad with the brand new Battery Proportion digits on the high standing bar, which appears so massive and ugly. Nonetheless, the consumer can disable battery share from the Settings beneath the Battery part. However make iOS 16.1 battery enhancements?

Since we noticed many individuals report the iOS 16.1 battery drain challenge on Twitter and Reddit, we additionally tried to look into the matter, and right here we’re workaround. You may as well attempt to repair the battery drain challenge on iOS 16.1.

Please, it’s not truthful that Apple in its new iOS 16.1 updates ends the battery of the oldest iPhone, say XS, XS Max and XR. Apple good friend, I’m a giant fan of yours however NOT everybody has the opportunity of having an iPhone 14, please I implore you to appropriate this battery drain error. pic.twitter.com/LU8gcAWvYb — Manuel (@manuJSL87) October 27, 2022

Battery Drain Fixes for iOS 16.1

In case you are utilizing any iPhone 14 mannequin and the At all times On Show possibility, we propose you disable this selection to enhance battery life on iOS 16.1 working iPhone. As we all know that Apple added the Reside Actions characteristic with iOS 16.1, you must also understand that the Reside Actions possibility shouldn’t be working within the background if you’re not utilizing it. You may as well disable the Reside Actions possibility from Settings > Face ID & Passcode > flip toggle subsequent to Reside Actions. Utilizing Astronomy wallpaper on iPhone additionally consumes extra battery because it makes use of its location. To enhance battery life on iOS 16.1, it might be higher to make use of some other wallpaper as an alternative of Astronomy. Turning off Location Service shall be useful to avoid wasting battery life on iOS 16.1. In case you are not utilizing Location Service, you’ll be able to flip it off by heading to Settings > Privateness > Location Service > Flip off toggle. Settings Auto Brightness on iPhone may be helpful to repair iOS 16.1 battery drain drawback because it mechanically adjusts the gadget’s brightness and saves battery life. To activate Auto-Brightness, go to Settings > Accessibility > Show & Textual content Measurement > flip off the swap subsequent to Auto Brightness. Many apps run within the background of the iPhone with out the consumer’s information which might additionally have an effect on the battery span of the gadget. So you’ll be able to disable Background App Refresh by heading to Settings > Normal > Background App Refresh > Select Off.

Conclusion

Turning off At all times On Show, disabling Reside Actions, and turning off Location Service helped many customers to repair iOS 16.1 battery drain challenge. If some other working answer, don’t trouble to share it with us within the remark field.

