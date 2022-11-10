iOS 16.1.1 Update Released With These 8 Bug Fixes

It’s been greater than two weeks because the new iOS 16.1 was launched with the brand new Reside Actions. Since this new replace landed, folks have been exploring the brand new Reside Actions function on their iPhone. Whereas iPhone customers are nonetheless getting fingers with iOS 16.1, Apple just lately launched a brand new iOS 16.1.1 replace for iPhone 8 and later fashions.

For the reason that new iOS 16.1.1 launched, iPhone customers want clarification on whether or not they need to replace to iOS 16.1.1. Because the replace is small and Apple didn’t reveal many options of iOS 16.1.1, folks wish to know what’s new on iOS 16.1.1. Apple’s iOS 16.1.1 launch notes declare that the replace was launched with safety updates and bug fixes. However there was not such point out within the replace element of iOS 16.1.1.

Nonetheless, we downloaded and put in iOS 16.1.1 and located just a few issues you need to know earlier than updating to iOS 16.1.1.

iOS 16.1.1 Bug Fixes:

We discover a little bit of battery life enchancment and stability on iPhone after iOS 16.1.1. There was Wifi connectivity concern after iOS 16.1 which has been mounted now. Many customers had been additionally getting iOS 16 Bluetooth concern, however now the Bluetooth is working correctly. Apple Maps GPS can also be steady and reveals proper location. Mobile knowledge can also be steady now. Third-party apps like Netflix, Gmail, Chrome, Spotify, and others at the moment are steady and dealing correctly with out lag points. Apple’s Calendar, Safari, and Podcasts can also be now working correctly. In comparison with iOS 16.1, the brand new iOS 16.1.1 improved the general efficiency and quick.

These are the issues that many customers have observed after iOS 16.1.1 replace. Did you replace your iPhone to the brand new iOS 16.1.1? Did you see any modifications? What new or hidden belongings you observed on iPhone after iOS 16.1.1 replace? Be happy to drop a remark under.

Associated