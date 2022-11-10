IOS 16.1.1 release data and download

Apple releases iOS 16.1.1 to the general public on November ninth, 2022, accompanying iPad OS 16.1.1 and mac OS 13.0.1, with iOS 16.2 beta 2 additionally launched and presently accessible to public beta testers. iOS 16.1.1’s construct quantity is 20b101. This replace ought to be accessible to customers of iOS 16 gadgets starting from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone 14 sequence.

If you’re a beta tester, you’ll not obtain this replace since you might be already on the newer model; in case you want to obtain iOS 16.1.1, you will need to downgrade, erasing the beta profile since you are presently on iOS 16.2. iOS 16.1.1 is sort of 356.4 MB on the iPhone 14 Professional Max, nonetheless, this may occasionally differ relying on the iPhone mannequin you could have. This replace is really helpful for all customers because it contains bug fixes and safety updates. Customers might now improve their supported iPhone gadgets to iOS 16.1.1.

When will iOS 16.1.1 be launched?

IOS 16.1.1 is already out there for all suitable iPhone customers to obtain and set up on their gadgets. iOS 16.1.1 was launched on Wednesday, 9th November 2022.

Launch notes by Apple on iOS 16.1.1

libxml2 Out there for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Professional (all fashions), iPad Air third technology and later, iPad fifth technology and later, and iPad mini fifth technology and later Impression: A distant person might be able to trigger surprising app termination or arbitrary code execution Description: An integer overflow was addressed by way of improved enter validation. CVE-2022-40303: Maddie Stone of Google Mission Zero libxml2 Out there for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Professional (all fashions), iPad Air third technology and later, iPad fifth technology and later, and iPad mini fifth technology and later Impression: A distant person might be able to trigger surprising app termination or arbitrary code execution Description: This subject was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2022-40304: Ned Williamson and Nathan Wachholz of Google Mission Zero

Set up iOS 16.1.1 in your suitable iPhone machine:

Go to the settings app in your iPhone. Go to normal. Click on on the software program replace choice. Look forward to just a few seconds till the web page hundreds. Select the iOS 16.1.1 software program replace. Click on on the obtain and set up choice. Enter your passcode when prompted. Once more, click on on obtain and set up. Wait till the replace is downloaded and able to set up. Faucet on Conform to phrases and circumstances earlier than putting in iOS 16.1.1. be sure that to learn these phrases and circumstances earlier than agreeing to them. Faucet on obtain and set up to substantiate your actions.

IOS 16.1.1 suitable gadgets:

iPhone 8 iPhone 11 iPhone 13 mini iPhone 8 Plus iPhone 11 Professional iPhone 13 iPhone SE (2nd technology) iPhone 11 Professional Max iPhone 13 Professional iPhone SE (third technology) iPhone 12 mini iPhone 13 Professional Max iPhone X iPhone 12 iPhone 14 iPhone XR iPhone 12 Professional iPhone 14 Plus iPhone XS iPhone 12 Professional Max iPhone 14 Professional iPhone XS Max iPhone 14 Professional Max

IOS 16.1.1 is merely a stability replace based on some customers, giving its customers some minor bug fixes and efficiency enhancements somewhat than introducing new options. However we’re anticipated that Apple will launch some neglected options that have been purported to be launched with iOS 16, will now make their means with the iOS 16.2 replace which we’ll quickly obtain by mid of December.

Till subsequent time, with one other subject. Until then, Toodles.

